With Tyree Corbett out for another game, Coppin State (6-20, 5-6 MEAC) found a way to fill the void against Howard (14-11, 7-4 MEAC) in a 86-82 win. Coppin State was coming off of a blow out loss on Saturday against Norfolk State where scoring production was in short supply. Monday was a new day.

Coppin State jumped to an early 10-4 lead three minutes into the game and held the lead all the way to halftime, leading 37-31. The Bison would come back strong however. With five minutes left to go in the second half, Kyle Foster nailed a three to give Howard its first lead of the game 65-62.

Then Mike Hood stepped up to fill the gap. He would score 15 of his career high 28 points in the final five minutes of the game pushing Coppin State to the victory.

Hood’s career high came in large part to his 10-12 effort from the free throw line and hitting four of five three point attempts. Sita Conteh added 21 points, a career high for him, and seven rebounds while shooting 50 percent from three.

CSU as a whole shot 50 percent from the field and 53.6 percent from three. Kyle Foster tied his career high of 27 points in the losing effort that ended Howard’s six game winning streak.

Coppin State ends its four game losing streak and improves to 2-0 against Howard this season. Coppin plays its next game at Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday. UMES beat Coppin earlier this season 64-61 in January.

Coppin State edges Howard men