Courtesy: Grambling State Athletics

GRAMBLING, La. | Former Grambling State women’s basketball standout Shakyla Hill is no stranger to success on the court. So it’s no surprise that Hill found more success, notching her second professional championship.

Hill helped the Bashkimi women’s basketball team defeat Pristina 69-54 to claim the 2022 Super League Championship Cup in Kosovo on Feb. 5.

As a rookie in 2020, Hill led ZKK Kraljevo in Serbia, to the Milan Ciga Vasojevic Cup championship. She averaged team-high 13.3 points with 8.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. She also recorded a quadruple-double that season.

Shakyla Hill has left her mark at Grambling

Many Grambling State fans may remember Hill as one of the greatest Lady Tigers in school history, becoming the first woman in NCAA Division I history to record two quadruple-doubles. She left GSU as the school-record holder in assists (612) and steals (488). Her 488 steals are also the most ever in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) history.

Shakyla Hill is also GSU’s third all-time leading scorer with 2,052 points and second all-time in rebounds amassing 925. Her solid play also helped the Lady Tigers capture the 2018 SWAC Tournament title.

Since leaving Grambling she has continued to give back to her school and her community, as she set up a scholarship fund at her alma mater in 2020.

“I felt compelled to give back because higher education should never be unreachable,” Hill told HBCU Gameday. “I felt that if I could remove some of the financial burdens that go along with surviving in, and graduating from my HBCU that I had no choice but to do that.

Shakyla Hill helps team win pro championship