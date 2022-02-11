By

The desire for an HBCU gymanstics program has led one university to start one.

Fisk University is delighted to announce the launch of the first HBCU Intercollegiate Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team. Woman’s gymnastics exemplifies the values of Fisk University: determination, excellence, and a commitment to a more just and equitable future. These values have consistently been at the forefront of women’s gymnastics and Fisk could not be more excited to welcome these remarkable student-athletes to the campus starting this coming fall. Fisk University has always been recognized for its commitment to academic excellence and social justice.

In recent years, the University has focused on increasing its athletic profile considering the growing interest among student-athletes for an elite HBCU experience. With NBA legend Kenny Anderson and former Soccer star Desmond Armstrong as well as an outstanding woman’s volleyball program under Coach Jessica Enderle, Fisk is poised to develop elite national programs.

Fisk University has built remarkable momentum in recent years said, President Vann Newkirk. The University is committed to preparing the next generation of leaders and c-suite executives. Student-Athletes depend on an institution that enables them to translate their unique skills to professional success. Fisk’s many corporate partners are excited about the talent pipelines and the programming that has been put in place to maximize the potential of our students and our student-athletes.

The recent announcement of Fisk’s partnership with the Los Angeles Lakers adds another opportunity for Fisk students to excel in the sports industry. In anticipation of this women’s gymnastics announcement, Fisk University has already begun securing scholarship funding for these future student-athletes. Fisk University also plans to host several conferences, clinics, and invitationals in partnership with organizations like Brown Girls do Gymnastics.Push for HBCU gymnastics programs is growing



Bluefield State of West Virginia has an acro and tumbling program.

