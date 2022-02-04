Courtesy of FAMU Athletics
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | FAMU football finalized their 2022 class after signing 18 student-athletes and finished as the 7th best recruiting class in the FCS, according to 247sports.
“We are very excited about the new additions to the Football FAMULY!” said FAMU head coach Willie Simmons. “These young men embody the spirit of what FAMU is all about in the pursuit of academic as well as athletic excellence, and we feel they will continue to move this program in the right direction!
“I want to personally thank my FAMU coaching staff, support staff, student helpers, players hosts, the student body, the city of Tallahassee, and all of Rattler Nation for helping us sign one of the highest-ranked classes in the rich history of FAMU Football!”
Early Signing Period
Isaiah Major – Linebacker (Click to watch highlight)
Major (6’0″, 220) played his last two seasons at Independence Community College, in which he recorded 68 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Major attended Millwood High School and won two state championships (’16 and ’17).
Jalen Armstrong – Offensive Lineman (Click to watch highlight)
Armstrong (6’4″, 310) played the last two years at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Armstrong played in 19 games.
Dariyon Weeden – Offensive Lineman (Click to watch highlight)
Weeden (6’3″, 310) played the last two years at Cisco College. Weeden played 14 games.
TJ Demas – Offensive Lineman (Click to watch highlight)
Demas (6’2″, 290) played center and defensive tackle at Clearwater Central Classic High School. Demas chose the Rattlers over Cincinnati, USF, and Bucknell.
Will McCollum – Offensive Lineman (Click to watch highlight)
McCollum (6’5″, 320) played the last two years at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. McCollum played in 12 games.
Zaire Riley – Defensive Back (Click to watch highlight)
McCollum (5’10”, 170) comes to the Rattlers from Gadsden County High School. Riley had 55 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, and two pass breakups his senior year.
National Signing Day
Michael Watson II – Linebacker (Click to watch highlight)
Watson (6’4″, 220) played at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. Watson recorded 178 tackles, forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles, and four pass deflections his senior year.
Kareem Burke – Wide Receiver (Click to watch highlight)
Burke (6′, 160) played at Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Burke was an all-purpose player for Raines as he had 136 carries for 861 yards and four touchdowns and 29 receptions for 605 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jeremy Moussa – Quarterback (Click to watch highlight)
Moussa (6’3, 225) spent the 2021 season at Vanderbilt University and saw action in two games. Prior to Vanderbilt, Moussa was at San Bernandino College and led them to a 9-2 record and a conference title. Moussa was the 2019 co-offensive player of the year after throwing for 37 touchdowns and 353.2 yards per game.
Lamar Mullins – Defensive Back (Click to watch highlight)
Mullins (6’3, 205) comes to the Rattlers from the Tulsa Hurricanes. In his last season at Tulsa, Mullins played in four games, recorded 15 tackles, and recovered a fumble.
Jordan Moore – Defensive Back (Click to watch highlight)
Moore (5’11, 210) comes to the Rattlers from Kilgore College. Moore saw action in ten games and recorded 85 tackles, which was good for the 5th most in the nation. Moore added two interceptions and one fumble recovery for the year.
Aric Horne – Linebacker (Click to watch highlight)
Horne (6’1, 223) comes to the Rattlers after spending the last two seasons at Iowa State. Horne saw action in 14 games and recorded 35 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack, and one interception.
Destin Coates – Running Back (Click to watch highlight)
Coates (5’11, 200) returns to Tallahassee after spending four seasons at Georgia State. Coates saw action in 31 games and ran for 1,638 yards and 16 touchdowns. Coates averaged five yards per carry and added 215 yards through the air. Coates was named to the All-Sun Belt Third Team and was the 2020 LendingTree Bowl Offensive Player of the Game.
Trevonte Davis – Wide Receiver (Click to watch highlight)
Davis (6’1, 205) comes to the Rattlers after spending three years at Wayne State. In Davis’s final season at Wayne State, he played in 11 games and recorded 38 receptions for 686 yards and five touchdowns.
Devin Smith – Linebacker (Click to watch highlight)
Smith (6’2, 220) comes to the Rattlers from Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Smith recorded 55 tackles, forced three fumbles, and had one sack and an interception. Smith received offers from Florida State, Miami (Fl.), Florida, Michigan, and more.
Jalen Goss – Offensive Lineman (Click to watch highlight)
Goss (6’7, 270) joins the Rattlers after spending the last three years on the other side of the tracks at Florida State. Goss played in 33 games, primarily on special teams.
Dre Jones – Defensive Lineman (Click to watch highlight)
Jones (6’4, 277) joins the Rattlers after spending two years at Abilene Christian. Jones saw action in 13 games and recorded 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and forced one fumble.
Kym’Mani King – Defensive Back (Click to watch highlight)
King (5’10, 185) joins the Rattlers after spending three years at Iowa State. King saw action in 23 games and recorded 44 tackles, three pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
The Rattlers will start spring football on Saturday, February 26.