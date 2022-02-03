Grambling State Signs Record 36 Prospects on NSD 22

Courtesy: Brian Howard/Grambling Athletics
GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State head football coach Hue Jackson announced a school-record 36 student-athletes signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic careers at GSU, including 16 mid-year signees.
“This is an exciting day and time for our football team,” Jackson said. “We’ve put in a lot of work over the past month, identifying prospective student-athletes, hosting them on official visits and really showing them what Grambling State has to offer. I think you will be really excited to see who we signed and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do on the football field.”
Jackson landed 21 offensive players, including seven offensive linemen, six wide receivers, three running backs, three quarterbacks and two tight ends. On the defensive side of the football, the Tigers signed eight defensive backs, five defensive lineman and one linebacker. In addition, Jackson inked one special teamer, a long snapper.
Among the 35 players signed was the addition of Kajiya Hollawayne (UCLA), Ja’ron Waters (Oregon/Southern Utah) Maurice Washington (Nebraska) and Micah White (TCU as mid-year enrollees. The 19 student-athletes have been enrolled in the university this semester and will participate in spring practice and the annual Black and Gold Spring Game, which is set for April 2 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
Tyson Bordeaux (Long Beach, Calif./Long Beach Poly) WR, 6-5, 180, Fr.Played wide receiver at Long Beach Poly in Long Beach, Calif. … During his senior season, registered 45 receptions for 841 yards and 15 touchdowns … A three-star recruit according to 247Sports … Chose Grambling State over BYU, Morgan State, Black Hills State, Adams State and Arizona Christian.
Julian Kaylan Calvez (Orlando, Fla./Jones Senior HS) QB, 6-3, 190, Fr. Expected to graduate from Jones Senior High School in 2022…Rated as a two-star quarterback by Rivals.com…Coached by Elijah Williams…Chose Grambling State over offers from North Carolina A&T, Morgan State, Charlotte and Jacksonville State.
Meldon Capurs (Montgomery, Ala./Autauga Academy) DL, 6-2, 280, Fr. Played on the defensive line at Autauga Academy in Montgomery, Ala. … A member of the 2021 Jimmy White All-Autauga County Football Team.
Floyd Chalk IV (Mission Hills, Calif./Bishop Alemany HS) RB, 5-9, 185, Fr. Played running back at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, Calif. … Boasted 1,799 yards on 196 carriers during prep career, averaging 9.2 yards a carry … A three-star recruit according to 247Sports … Chose Grambling State over Hawaii, Penn State, San Diego State and Washington.
Caiou Chatmon (Mission Hills, Calif./Bishop Alemany HS) WR, 6-0, 170, Fr. Played wide receiver at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, Calif. … Finished with 265 receiving yards on 12 catches and two touchdowns during prep career … He averaged 22.1 yards per catch and 24.1 yards per game.
Ashanti Cole (Coushatta, La./Red River HS) OL, 6-4, 300, Fr. Played on the offensive line at Red River High School in Coushatta, La. … Chose Grambling State over Central Arkansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Northwestern State, South Alabama, Southern, Texas Southern and Southern Miss.
Xavier Cousar (Irvine, Calif./Long Beach City College) DT, 6-2, 290, So. Transferring from Long Beach City College entering Grambling State as a sophomore…Coach by Brent Peabody.
Norey Johnson (Cincinnati, Ohio/Deer Park HS) DB, 6-3, 185, Fr. Played defensive back at Deer Park High School in Cincinnati, Ohio…Named the Ohio Division VI Defensive Player of the Year…Varsity career he registered 116 total tackles, including 54 solo stops in 19 games played…He recorded 933 all-purpose yards (557 rushing, 187 receiving, 119 kickoff return and 70 punt return yards).
Bryon Jones (San Bernardino, Calif./Indian Springs HS) DT, 6-3, 300, Fr. Played on the defensive line at Indian Springs High School in San Bernardino, Calif.
Bradley Lewis (New Iberia, La./Westgate HS) DL, 6-3, 215, Fr. Played a Westgate High School in New Iberia, La. … A starter on the 2021 team coached by Ryan Antione … Also played basketball and baseball.
Dalton Lyons (North Palm Beach, Fla./The Benjamin School) OL, 6-5, 300, Fr. Played at The Benjamin School as an offensive lineman.
Tahj Martin (Lewisville, Texas/Lewisville HS) OL, 6-3, 252, Fr. Played on the offensive line at Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas … Chose Grambling State over SMU.
Leroy Paige (New Orleans, La./Dr. King Charter School) DB, 6-4, 195, Fr. Played at Dr. Martin Luther King Charter School in New Orleans, La. … A three-star recruit according to 247Sports … Chose Grambling State over Alabama, Arizona, Baylor, Florida International, Florida State, Houston, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, Mississippi State, South Alabama and Virginia.
Juwan Singletary (Houston, Texas/Navarro College) OL, 6-3, 310, Jr. Played on the offensive line at Navarro College … Saw action in seven games last season as a sophomore … Chose Grambling State over McNeese State and Stephen F. Austin.
Donte Starks (Marrero, La./LSU) LB, 6-1, 217, Fr. Played at Coahoma Community College where he saw action in six games during the 2021 season … He registered 16 total tackles, a tackle for a loss and a sack … One of the best linebackers in the state of Louisiana due to his speed and toughness … A consensus four-star recruit who is listed at No. 135 on the ESPN300 … Regarded as high as the No. 6 prospect in the state and the No. 114 player in the nation according to 247Sports … Ranked the No. 8 player in the state and the No. 12 inside linebacker by ESPN … Recorded 129 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during his senior season at John Ehret High School … Invited to compete in the Under Armour All-America Game … Attended the same high school as former LSU running back and current Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams … Coached by Marcus Scott…. Chose Grambling State over rival Southern, Bethune-Cookman, LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Arkansas and Florida.
Markeis Sykes (Lancaster, Texas/Lancaster HS) DE, 6-3, 205, Fr. Played at Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Texas … Chose Grambling State over Jackson State and Utah. Wallace Unamba (Kilgore, Texas/Kilgore JC) OL, 6-5, 320, So. Chose Grambling State over offers from UTEP, Texas Southern, Massachusetts, and Maryland.
Chance Williams (Baton Rouge, La./Scotlandville Magnet HS) RB, 5-10, 170, Fr. Expected to graduate from Scotlandville Magnet High School in 2022…Rated as a three-star running back by 247Sports.com and a two-star by Rivals.com… Chose Grambling State over offers from Georgia, Washington State, South Alabama, Memphis and Alcorn State.
Nolan Wilson (Newhall, Calif./Calabasas HS) LS, 6-4, 260, Fr. Played at Calabasas High School as the long snapper… A three-year varsity starter… Earned First Team All-Conference and All-County during senior season … As a junior, named Second Team All-Conference … Helped team win conference championship during sophomore and junior seasons. Phaizon Wilson (Lancaster, Texas/Lancaster HS) WR, 6-4, 207, Fr. Expected to graduate from Lancaster High School in 2022…Rated as a three-star wide receiver by 247Sports.com…Chose Grambling State over offers from Colorado, Auburn. University of Texas, Arkansas and Alabama.
Robert Wilson (Tallahassee, Fla./Lincoln HS) DB, 5-11, 175, Fr. Played defensive back at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Fla. … Father, the late Robert Wilson Sr., played at Florida A&M and was part of the first New Orleans Saints team to win a playoff game in 2000… Chose Grambling State over LSU and Louisiana Tech.
Noah Bean (Simi Valley, Calif./UNLV) TE, 6-2, 235, Gr. Transferring to Grambling State as graduate student from UNLV…Played 24 games at UNLV…A two-year letterwinner under coach Josh Henderson at Grace Brethen HS… Rated as a three-star prospect by Scout. … Earned All-Ventura County First Team honors as a senior and played in the Ventura County All-Star Game … Earned all-league honors as a junior and was part of a team that went 12-2 … Also earned a varsity letter at Calabasas HS under coaches Casey and Rick Clausen as a sophomore.
Jaydon Brunson (Blythewood, S.C./South Carolina State) DB, 5-9, 192, Jr. Played a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) institution, South Carolina State… In 2019, played in nine games, with 20 tackles and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. 2018: Recorded 12 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Devin Bush (New Orleans, La./Arkansas)
DB, 6-0, 200, Jr. ARKANSAS – 2021: Played in three games, with one solo tackle. 2020: Played in three games … Saw action on four defensive snaps and five special teams snaps … Played all four defensive snaps at cornerback in the win over Ole Miss (Oct. 17) … Played one special teams snap at Florida (Nov. 14) and four against LSU (Nov. 21). 2019: Played in four games of the first five games as a true freshman for the Razorbacks in 2019, missing the season opener … Appeared in 29 snaps, 10 on defense and 19 on various special teams plays … Did not record any statistics. HIGH SCHOOL: Four-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 16 cornerback in the country by ESPN … Rated as the 13th overall player in the state of Louisiana according to ESPN and Rivals … Landed in ESPN’s Top 300 at No. 219 in the 2019 recruiting class … Three-year varsity letterwinner at Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana … Helped Edna Karr to a spotless 15-0 overall record, claiming the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Non-Select Prep Classic Class 4A Championship by a score of 28-20 as the top overall seed on Dec. 8 … Second-straight 15-win season … Third consecutive state title, also leading Edna Karr High School to championship victories in 2016 & 2017 … Posted two interceptions as a junior on the 2017 squad … Chose Grambling State over Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Clemson, Florida State, Oklahoma.
Quaterius Hawkins (Bastrop, La./Jones College) QB, 6-0, 180, Jr. Junior College: Transferring from Jones College as a junior quarterback…Graduate of Bastrop High School…Helped the Rams to an 11-3 record and an LHSAA 4A State Championship…Bayou Jamb MVP…Signed to Jones College over Murray State, UT Martin, ULM, UAPB and Southern University…Played in nine games as a freshman at Jones College…JCGridiron.com Preseason Quarterback Watch List…Started all five games in 2020…Chose Grambling State over Tennessee-Martin and Alabama A&M.
Kijiya Hollawayne (Hemet, Calif./UCLA)
QB, 6-4, 210, Fr. UCLA: Enrolled at UCLA in time for 2021 spring ball. 2021: Did not see game action in his first year in the program. HIGH SCHOOL: Four-star recruit by ESPN … three-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals … No. 11 dual-threat quarterback by ESPN … No. 60 prospect in West Region by ESPN … No. 34 prospect in state of California by ESPN … completed 166 of 287 passes for 2,330 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2019 … has completed 483 of 860 passes for 6,780 yards, 64 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in prep career (2017-19) … has also rushed 348 times for 1,871 yards and 28 touchdowns … attended Elite 11 Los Angeles Regional in 2020 … SJHS went 12-1 and advanced to CIF-SS Div. 7 championship game in 2018 … averaged 9.6 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.6 assists for San Jacinto basketball team in 2019-20 … also played baseball.
Codie Hornsby (Dallas, Texas/Delaware State) OL, 6-3, 280, Fr. Two-way standout lineman at Skyline HS …helped lead team to a district championship as a senior in 2019 … credited with 40 pancake blocks as an offensive lineman during senior season … recorded 48 tackles, including 18 behind the line-of-scrimmage, and eight sacks.
Brison Huey (Garland, Texas/Naaman Forest HS) WR, 6-4, 205, Fr. Played wide receiver at Naaman Forest High School where he saw action in 20 games during his junior and senior season… He caught 27 passes for 405 yards, with four touchdowns… He averaged 15.0 yards per catch and 20.3 yards per game.
Tyrese Johnson (New Orleans, La./Booker T. Washington HS) WR, 6-2, 190, Fr. Played wide receiver at Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, La. … A three-star athlete according to 247Sports … Chose Grambling State over Memphis, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Michigan State, South Alabama, Southeastern Louisiana, SMU, Tennessee, Tulane, UCF and Virginia.
Cameron Jones (Mansfield, Texas/SMU) DB, 6-1, 199, Sr. HIGH SCHOOL: Played for Daniel Maberry at Mansfield High School as a senior… Registered 106 tackles and two forced fumbles… Helped team to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the UIL 6A Division 2 Regional round… Also spent time at running back and wide receiver… Returned two kickoffs for TDs… Named second team 6A All-State by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram… Was a first-team all-district selection as a junior at Euless Trinity…Played seven games in 2018 before suffering an injury… Registered eight tackles, five solo…In 2019, he played in three games… Registered nine solo tackles, including one TFL for four yards.
Jaylen Martin (Los Angeles, Calif./California) DB, 6-2, 190, Jr. Martin attended Roosevelt High School and lives in Los Angeles. He was a three-star recruit who was a member of Cal’s 2019 recruiting class. He chose Cal over offers from Utah, Colorado, Oregon, Washington State, San Diego State, BYU, Boston College, Rutgers and Colorado State. Martin redshirted his first season at Cal in 2019, played in two games in 2020, when he recorded two tackles, and played in two games in 2021, when he had one tackle. He played against Stanford and Colorado this past season and recorded his one tackle against Colorado.
Chris Satterfield (Spring, Texas/Abilene Christian) DB, 5-10, 190, Jr. Lettered in football at Klein Oak High School in Spring, Texas… All District selection junior and senior season … Second Round exit (Sophomore year at Klein)… Third round exit junior and senior year… 10-3 as a starter junior year and 10-3 and a senior. 2020: Competed in 4 games throughout the 2020 season as a freshman… Finished the year with 9 total tackles (3 unassisted).
Maurice Washington (Stockton, Calif.) RB, 6-1, 190, Jr. NEBRASKA: Career 100-Yard Receiving Games by a Running Back (2). 2019: Played in each of Nebraska’s first seven games in 2019, rushing for 298 yards and one touchdown while catching 12 passes for 162 yards and two scores. 2018: Washington earned immediate playing time as a true freshman, appearing in 11 games with starts against Ohio State and Iowa. He showed flashes of his big-play ability throughout the season, totaling 455 rushing yards and 221 receiving yards. Washington displayed his versatility by ranking third on the team in rushing yards and fourth in receiving yards, while having both a 100-yard rushing game and a 100-yard receiving game. He was also the Huskers’ top kickoff returner with 204 yards on 13 returns. Washington averaged 5.9 yards per carry and scored three rushing touchdowns, while adding one touchdown reception. His 24 receptions were the second-highest total every by a true freshman at Nebraska, regardless of position. HIGH SCHOOL: Was a three-time state champion at Trinity Christian Academy in Texas and was MVP of the 2018 Under Armour High School All-America Game. Washington carried the ball 123 times for 1,253 yards as a senior in 2017 for Coach Aveion Cason. Washington averaged 10.2 yards per carry and 113.9 rushing yards per game and scored 15 rushing touchdowns. He also excelled as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 26 passes for 582 yards and nine touchdowns, while averaging 22.4 yards per reception. Washington amassed 2,112 all-purpose yards – an average of 192.0 yards per game – and boasted an average gain of nearly 13 yards every time he touched the ball in 2017. He set an Under Armour All-America Game record for touchdowns scored (3) and became the first player in the 10-year history of the game to post both a rushing and receiving touchdown. Washington was tabbed as a four-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports. ESPN listed him as the No. 93 overall prospect in the country and as the nation’s fifth-best running back. Washington also visited Arizona State and had offers from many of the nation’s top programs, including Clemson, Ohio State, LSU, USC and Washington, among others.
Ja’ron Waters (Oxnard, Calif./Southern Utah) WR, 6-3, 180, So. Signed during December early signing period … Rated a four-star prospect and the No. 9 wide receiver in California by ESPN … Three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports … Also ranked the No. 51 prospect in California by ESPN … Tabbed the No. 47 wide out nationally and No. 10 WR in Calif. by 247Sports … Finished career at Oxnard High School with 27 touchdown receptions in 21 games … Coached by John Mack … Named the Pacific View League’s Offensive Player of the Year as a senior … Earned All-CIF Southern Section Division 6 honors … Caught a school-record 16 touchdown passes and finished with 39 receptions for 1,000 yards … Had four 100-yard performances … Averaged 25.6 yards per catch to help lead Oxnard to a CIF Southern Section Division 6 runner-up finish … A first-team All-Pacific View League selection as a junior … Played sophomore season at St. Bonaventure High School … Averaged 23.7 yards per reception and caught four touchdown passes … Chose Oregon over Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State and Wyoming…Used redshirt as a freshman at Oregon…Transferring to Grambling State as a sophomore from Southern Utah.
Romello Watson (Arlington, Texas/Kilgore JC) OL, 6-4, 300, Jr. Transferring to Grambling from Kilgore Junior College as a sophomore…Chose Grambling State over Austin Peay, Alcorn State, Texas A&M Commerce and Northwestern State.
Micah White (Atlanta, Ga./TCU) WR, 6-5, 185, Fr. Transfers to Grambling State from TCU … Played as a wide receiver at Milton High School in Alpharetta, Ga. … Chose Grambling State over TCU, South Carolina, Kentucky, Bowling Green, Kansas and Boston College.
