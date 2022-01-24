By

The United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its first national poll of the season for men’s and women’s NCAA Division track and field on Monday.

The NC A&T men’s indoor team debuted by earning its highest ranking ever as the fourth-ranked team in the nation. The women debuted in the poll ranked 33rd. On the men’s side, the University of Texas is the top-ranked team, followed by Kentucky, Texas Tech, A&T and Northern Arizona.

A&T secured its No. 4 ranking by having five top-5 rankings led by junior Randolph Ross, Jr.’s top ranking in the 400 meters. Ross Jr. ran the fastest 400m time globally on Jan. 14 at the University of Clemson, posting a 45.37 to win the event at the Clemson Invite. Senior teammate is ranked fifth in the same event at 46.71.

Meanwhile, senior Brandon Hicklin is currently the third-best long jumper in the NCAA with his 25-foot, 9 ¼-inch leap at Clemson. Sophomore Javonte Harding also has a top-5 ranking. Harding is ranked fourth in the nation in the 200m at 20.71. He is also ranked 13th in the country in the 60 (6.66). Both times came at Clemson.

The Aggies have three top-20 hurdlers nationally. Senior Rasheem Brown is fourth in the nation in the 60-meter hurdles after running a 7.70 in the preliminary 60mh event at Clemson. Freshman Leonard Mustari ran a 7.71 in the Clemson Invite 60mh prelim to rank sixth nationally. McGriff is 19th at 7.85.

Graduate Paula Salmon has the women’s top ranking. She is third in the country after this weekend’s competitions in the 60mh with a personal-record time of 7.91. Sophomore Jonah Ross is 11th in the country in the 200m (23.55).

The A&T men and women return to Clemson, Jan. 28-29, to compete in the Bob Pollack Meet at the Rock Norman Track and Field Complex.

