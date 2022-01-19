By

NBA TV will televise four live NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games featuring (HBCU) Historically Black Universities Grambling State University, Florida A&M University and Texas Southern University in honor of Black History Month on back-to-back weekends – Saturday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 12.

The network’s live game coverage of SWAC basketball – presented by Under Armour – will tip off with Texas Southern at Florida A&M on Saturday, Feb. 5, with the women’s game at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the men’s game at 4:30 p.m.

One week later, Texas Southern will host Grambling State on Saturday, Feb. 12, with the women’s game at 2 p.m. and men’s game at 4:30 p.m.

Pregame, halftime and postgame studio coverage on Saturday, Feb. 5 will be led by Stephanie Ready starting at 1:30 p.m., with analysts Renee Montgomery and Sam Mitchell. The following week, Ro Parrish will host studio coverage with analysts Grant Hill and Rick Mahorn (a Hampton University alumnus) on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1:30 p.m.

About NBA TV

NBA TV is a part of NBA Digital, the NBA’s extensive cross-platform portfolio of digital assets jointly-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports including NBA TV, NBA App, NBA.com, NBA League Pass and NBAGLeague.com.

About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.



Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.

Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

NBA TV to televise four HBCU games in February