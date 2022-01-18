By

Dylan Spencer was one of the first SEC players to transfer to Jackson State after the arrival of Deion Sanders. A little over a year later the Madison, Mississippi native has come full circle by returning to his original collegiate home after a stint at JSU.



Spencer is headed back to Missouri where he originally signed as a three-star prospect in the 2020 class.

Spencer initially committed to the program under previous head coach Barry Odom. After a brief de-commitment due to coaching change, he joined Missouri under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. He saw the field as a true freshman that fall, filling in as a starter against South Carolina in October. However, he was suspended for the first half of the South Carolina contest for his involvement in the halftime fight against the Gators. He didn’t travel with the team to South Carolina because of COVID-19 protocol, according to the Kansas City Star and eventually entered the transfer portal.



Spencer committed to Deion Sanders JSU that November, but he never suited up for JSU. He entered the transfer portal back in September and apparently found his way back to Missouri.



JSU did pretty good without Spencer, going 11-2 on the season, but offensive line play was an issue all season long — particularly in the SWAC Championship Game and the Celebration Bowl. Perhaps he could have helped had he been on the field, but it looks like we’ll never know.

