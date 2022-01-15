By

ITTA BENA, Miss. – Taylor Williams’ double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds led five Bethune-Cookman players in double figures as the Wildcats won their first Southwestern Athletic Conference game with a 78-74 decision over Mississippi Valley State Saturday afternoon.

Tania White and Morgan Beacham each scored 14 points, Kayla White 11 and Camary Harris 10 as the Wildcats (3-11 overall, 1-3 SWAC) snapped a six-game losing streak.

MVSU (1-13,0-5) led 71-70 on Annya Moss’ three pointer with 2:02 remaining, but Williams answered with a three-pointer of her own to put the Wildcats ahead 73-71 with 1:34 left.

Free throws by White and Williams gave B-CU a 75-71 lead, but Zakiya Mahoney’s three-pointer with 13 seconds remaining cut it to a 75-74 game. Williams sank a free throw, than Tania White made two free throws with one second left to seal the victory.

B-CU trailed 37-29 at halftime, bur rallied to take a 46-44 lead on Tania White’s three-point play on Tania White’s three-point play with 4:20 remaining. B-CU went into the fourth quarter tied at 56 when Harris sank a jumper at the buzzer.

Mahoney led MVSU with 21.

B-CU concludes this road swing Monday afternoon at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Bethune-Cookman women get first SWAC win