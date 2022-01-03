By

Florida A&M is losing one of the top safeties in FCS football with Markeese Bell prepping for the NFL Draft. But Willie Simmons and his staff have just picked up a commitment from a talented player with experience.



Jordan Moore has committed to FAMU out of Kilgore Junior College. He announced his intention on Monday afternoon.

It’s been a journey but I’m trusting Gods plan, that’s what got me this far,” Moore wrote.





FAMU will be the fourth stop for Moore in his college career. A four star recruit in the 2018 class out of Yoakum, Texas, Moore signed with Texas A&M and played in a handful of games without recording any stats. He then became a part of the first wave of players to hit the transfer portal, ultimately landing at Houston.



Moore had 23 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 2019 and followed that up with three tackles and a sack in six games during 2020. He left UH following the 2020 season to move to Kilgore JC. Moore had a total of 85 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries during the 2021 season.

Now he heads to Florida A&M who had one of the best defenses in 2021, and returns sack leader Jordan Land, but will have a few holes to fill as it gears up for the 2022 season.



Florida A&M picks up former Texas A&M, Houston safety