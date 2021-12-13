MEAC Basketball ESPN TV Schedule 2022

By



NORFOLK, Va., Dec.13, 2021 – Four regular-season match-ups and the entire 2022 basketball tournament will be on ESPN networks as part of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) 2022 basketball TV schedule.



The slate tips off on ESPNU on Monday, Jan. 24, when Morgan State travels to Norfolk, Va., to square off against defending MEAC champion Norfolk State in Echols Hall at 7 p.m. The following Monday, Jan. 31, will see the Spartans head to Durham, N.C. for a 9 p.m. ESPNU tilt against North Carolina Central.

The Eagles will be in Baltimore, Md., on Monday, Feb. 14 to take on Coppin State at 7 p.m. on ESPNU, and the regular-season ESPNU slate will wrap up on Monday, Feb. 21, when Coppin State makes the short trip to the nation’s capital to take on Howard at 7 p.m.

In addition, the entirety of the 2022 MEAC Basketball Tournament, encompassing both men’s and women’s games, will be live on ESPN networks, with specific channel designations determined later in the season.



All games on ESPN networks are available to stream on the ESPN App, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.





2022 MEAC Men’s Basketball ESPN Schedule

Monday, Jan. 24: Morgan State at Norfolk State, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Monday, Jan. 31: Norfolk State at North Carolina Central, 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Monday, Feb. 14: North Carolina Central at Coppin State, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Monday, Feb. 21: Coppin State at Howard, 7 p.m. on ESPNU.



2022 MEAC Basketball Tournament ESPN Schedule

Wednesday, March 9: Quarterfinals, All Day

Thursday, March 10: Quarterfinals, All Day

Friday, March 11: Semifinals, All Day

Saturday, March 12: Men’s and Women’s Championship Games, TBD

