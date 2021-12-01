Tiger Nation thank you for the opportunity to be the head coach at Savannah State University. I want to thank our players, our staff, our families for the hard work and the great memories we made.

To our fans, university, alumni, Savannah, the #912 thank you for embracing us and being part of what has made this job so special.

Over two seasons we were able to win 16 games, a SIAC East Championship, a 10-1 conference record, a 2021 undefeated home record and create a winning culture. Most importantly, we were able to graduate our seniors and be part of a special time in our players lives. For that I am forever grateful, to all those involved thank you.

As our family sets off on a new adventure we look forward to seeing the Tigers do big things in the years to come. It has been an honor and a privilege. This isn’t goodbye, its just see you on down the road.

Go Tigers! #FindAWay