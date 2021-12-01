Savannah State

Source: Savannah State’s Shawn Quinn headed to Virginia Tech

Savannah State will be looking for a new head coach as Shawn Quinn has stepped down for a “new adventure.”
Posted on

The SIAC’s loss may have been a gain for Virginia Tech

Shawn Quinn has stepped down from his post as head coach of Savannah State. He made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday.

A source tells HBCU Gameday that Quinn will join former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry on his new staff at Virginia Tech.

Tiger Nation thank you for the opportunity to be the head coach at Savannah State University. I want to thank our players, our staff, our families for the hard work and the great memories we made. 

To our fans, university, alumni, Savannah, the #912 thank you for embracing us and being part of what has made this job so special.

Over two seasons we were able to win 16 games, a SIAC East Championship, a 10-1 conference record, a 2021 undefeated home record and create a winning culture. Most importantly, we were able to graduate our seniors and be part of a special time in our players lives. For that I am forever grateful, to all those involved thank you.

As our family sets off on a new adventure we look forward to seeing the Tigers do big things in the years to come. It has been an honor and a privilege. This isn’t goodbye, its just see you on down the road.

Go Tigers! #FindAWay


Savannah State was 16-6 in two seasons as the head coach at SSU. That included an 8-2 record during the 2021 season as SSU finished second in the SIAC East behind eventual SIAC Champion Albany State in a game that decided the division title.

Quinn came to SSU as an assistant in 2018 under Eric Raeburn during the program’s last year in the MEAC.

SSU joins Clark Atlanta and Central State as SIAC schools looking for a new head coach. 

Source: Savannah State’s Shawn Quinn headed to Virginia Tech
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X