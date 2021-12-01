A source tells HBCU Gameday that Quinn will join former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry on his new staff at Virginia Tech.
Savannah State was 16-6 in two seasons as the head coach at SSU. That included an 8-2 record during the 2021 season as SSU finished second in the SIAC East behind eventual SIAC Champion Albany State in a game that decided the division title.
Quinn came to SSU as an assistant in 2018 under Eric Raeburn during the program’s last year in the MEAC.
SSU joins Clark Atlanta and Central State as SIAC schools looking for a new head coach.
