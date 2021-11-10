By

Jackson State freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of 11 players who were added on Wednesday to the watch list for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award. The awards is presented annually to the national offensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

Shedeur Sanders completed 25-of-41 passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Tigers 41-21 win over Texas Southern in Week 10. His performance throughout this season has JSU on the verge of clinching its first Eastern Division title since the 2013 season with a 8-1 record and a perfect 6-0 in SWAC play.

He has thrown 23 touchdown passes this season and moved into sole possession of eighth place in touchdown passes in a season at JSU. Sanders is completing 67.35 percent of his passes, which ranks first in the SWAC. He is also on the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman in the FCS world.

The Payton Award, celebrating its 35th anniversary season, is named for the legendary Hall of Fame running back who also played at Jackson State. Past recipients include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance.

Shedeur Sanders added to Payton Watch List