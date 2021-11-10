Coppin State women top Lasalle in season-opener

By

Coppin State opened the 2021-22 season with a 73-70 victory over La Salle Tuesday night inside the Tom Gola Arena.

This was CSU’s first win over La Salle and the series is now 3-1.

This was also the Eagles’ first victory over a non-conference Div. I opponent since 2018, when the Eagles defeated Mount Saint Mary’s 68-54.

Jaia Alexander led all players with a game-high 30 points, followed by Aliyah Lawson with 21 points. Freshman Colleen Bucknor had eight points, eight rebounds and two assists. Lawson also had six rebounds and three assists.

Freshman Mossi Staples led the team with three steals. Nailah Delinios had one block and one steal.

Coppin State was 24-for-59 from the field and 77.8% from the free- throw line.

Other MEAC scores

Old Dominion 80, SC State 52

Preseason All-MEAC sophomore forward Trinity Klock recorded the only double-double with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as South Carolina State drop its season opener 80-52 to Old Dominion Tuesday at Chartway Arena.

Freshman guard Nicole Gwynn added 15 in the loss.

Illinois 73, NC Central 56



Senior forward Ashlyn Lockard led North Carolina Central with 11 points in a 73-56 season-opening road loss to a Power Five conference opponent in University of Illinois Tuesday afternoon.



Lockard, who was just two points shy of her career-high points total in a game, also corralled a career-best eight rebounds.

San Francisco 69, Morgan State 53

MEAC Preseason Player of the Year Dahnye Redd led the way with 11 points and six rebounds Tuesday evening, but Morgan State fell 69-53 to the University of San Francisco.

Ja’Niah Henson, who joined Redd on the Preseason All-MEAC First Team, chipped in 10 points.

Saint Joseph’s 84, Maryland-Eastern Shore 49



Amanda Carney and Angelique Taylor each dropped 11 points as Maryland Eastern Shore saw the court for the first time since March 2020, falling 84-49 to Saint Joseph’s Tuesday evening.



Houston 80, Howard 48



Reigning MEAC Rookie of the Year Anzhane’ Hutton led the way with nine points on Tuesday as preseason favorite Howard dropped its season opener, 80-48 to Houston.



Stony Brook 86, Delaware State 46

The Delaware State women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season on the road against the Stony Brook Seawolves and fell by a final score of 87-46 on Tuesday.



The Hornets had three with double-digit point performances, led by Sianny Sanchez-Oliver, who scored 13 on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. Alexis Moragne and Unique Miller both chipped in with 11 points of their own.

Miller also hauled in a team-high seven rebounds.

Norfolk State 81, Chowan 53

Three Spartans scored in double figures Tuesday evening in Echols Hall as Norfolk State opened the 2021-22 season with an 81-53 win over Chowan.

Tatiana Jones and Deja Francis each had 16 points, while Mahoganie Williams added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Camille Downs grabbed a team-high 11 boards.

The Spartans held Chowan to 29.7 percent shooting from the floor — including just 22.6 percent (7-for-31) in the first half — and caused 27 turnovers. Norfolk State also held a 51-49 edge on the glass and recorded 16 steals.

