By

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University redshirt senior defensive lineman De’Shaan Dixon has received an invitation to participate in the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3, 2022.

De’Shaan Dixon becomes the second Spartan ever invited to the Shrine Bowl behind former Spartan and NFL defensive back Don Carey, who played in the 2009 game following his career at NSU.

The game is one of the oldest and more prestigious all-star games for graduating college seniors. This year’s contest will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and be televised live on the NFL Network.

This season, Dixon has totaled 34 tackles, seven for loss, including 6.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. Dixon, a preseason first-team All-MEAC selection, currently leads the MEAC in sacks.

Norfolk State is 6-2 heading into this week’s game at North Carolina Central.

Norfolk St. DL De’Shaan Dixon gets Shrine Bowl invite