Top HBCU Performances – Week 8

One of the top HBCU Performances on offense Saturday was turned in by Jackson State freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He did it without his Pops, head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, on the sidelines who sat out the game nursing an injured foot.
The young Sanders continued his outstanding play as the threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in JSU’s 42-12 win over Bethune-Cookman. All four TD passes went to fellow freshman, 6-5 190-pound wideout, Malachi Wideman.
Sanders completed 18 of 25 passes in this latest outing and now has 17 TDs with just one interception for the 6-1 Tigers. The freshman leads the SWAC in completion percentage now connecting on 69.9 percent of his passes.
At this point of the season, Sanders would have to be considered the favorite for both the SWAC Freshman and Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Edwards Waters senior quarterback David Johnson, a Tennessee State transfer, had his best outing of the season as he threw for 359 yards and five TDs in a 56-19 win over Central State. Johnson completed 16 of 25 passes and had long-distance TD throws of 65, 54 and 33 yards.
Top HBCU Performances – Passing
Allen University freshman David Wright and NC Central junior Davius Richard also had four TD passes. Wright threw for 344 yards (25 of 39) but also had two picks, one late in the fourth quarter, as Erskine came back to down the Yellow Jackets 47-40. Richard was 16 of 20 for 242 yards as the Eagles downed Morgan State 28-17.
Chowan QB Bryce Witt had the most passing yards on the day (474) and also had four TD passes but Elizabeth City State back-up QB De’Abrie Smith, a redshirt senior was the hero in the Vikings’ win over the Indians. Smith threw three TD passes, two in the second half as the Vikings handed Chowan its third straight loss after five straight wins, 32-28.
Top HBCU Performances – Rushing
There were no 200-yard rushing efforts this week. Ten rushers topped 100 yards led by Fort Valley State sledgehammer Emmanuel Wilson. The 6-1, 220-pound redshirt sophomore ran for 168 yards in 23 carries as the Wildcats downed Clark Atlanta 40-7.
Lane sophomore RB Ike Brown was one of five running backs with two TDs. Brown had 42- and 2-yard scoring runs as the Dragons (5-3) won at Tuskegee, 21-17. Kentucky State senior Brett Sylve led the TD parade reaching paydirt three times but the Thorobreds fell to Miles 28-21.
Top HBCU Performances – Receiving
Wideman’s TDs from Sanders covered 28, 4, 39 and 23 yards in Jackson State’s win. He had nine receptions for 169 yards (18.7 ypc.).
Florida A&M quarterback Rasean McKay’s three TD passes all went to Jah’Marae Sheread in the Rattlers’ 31-28 squeaker over Mississippi Valley State. Sheread’s final scoring reception of 19 yards with 6:32 left allowed FAMU to escape with the win in Itta Bena, Ms. The redshirt junior and Texas State transfer also had a 59-yard punt return TD. Sheread totaled 229 all-purpose yards including 154 yards in punt returns.
Defense dominates
Morehouse made it three straight wins after losing its first five with a 20-5 defense-inspired win over Benedict.
The Maroon Tigers’ turned in the top HBCU performance on defense. They sacked Benedict quarterbacks nine times, eight on starter Eric Phoenix, and picked him off four times. Six-three, 190-pound junior defensive back Daniel Norman led Morehouse with 11 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Sophomore defensive end Tyler Hunter had two sacks and redshirt freshman safety Darie Pittman picked off two passes.
There was a sack-fest this week. Virginia State senior defensive lineman Kolby Hunter also had three sacks in the Trojans win over Lincoln. Five others had 2.5 sacks ands another 11 had two sacks.
TOP HBCU PERFORMANCES
PASSING ATT-COMP YDS TDS (YDS)
Bryce Witt, CHOW 25-35-0 474 4 (79, 75, 8, 38)
David Johnson, EWU 16-25-0 359 5 (33, 65, 17, 54, 9)
David Wright, ALLEN 25-39-2 344 4 (12, 36, 5, 28)
Juwan Carter, NORF 26-29-0 332 1 (7)
Shedeur Sanders, JSU 18-25-0 309 4 (28, 4, 39, 23)
Eric Phoenix, BEN 25-43-4 289 0
Jeff Duffey, HAMP 17-28-0 285 2 (30, 72)
Claude Newell, MILES 15-24-0 280 1 (38)
Jawon Pass, PVA&M 19-27-2 280 2 (27, 56)
Dionte Bonneau, ALBST 15-33-1 250 2 (50, 21)
Khari Lane, FAYVST 15-22-1 244 2 (3, 28)
Davius Richard, NCCU 16-20-1 242 4 (2, 31, 53, 18)
Jalen Fowler, NCA&T 17-25-2 234 1 (74)
Jalani Eason, MVSU 15-21-0 215 1 (9)
Jerry McConico, TEXC 22-44-0 211 2 (37, 8)
Antonio Wallace, JCSU 15-21-2 209 0
Corey Fields Jr., SCST 15-30-0 208 0
Cam Lewis, WSSU 12-25-1 196 3 (50, 35, ??)
Chauncey Caldwell, VSU 16-29-0 195 0
Tyrell Jackson, FVSU 15-27-1 194 2 (41, 20)
Neal Boudreau, MORG 22-35-1 193 1 (19)
Rasean McKay, FLA&M 19-34-2 180 3 (25, 6, 19)
E’Mond Caldwell, VUU 13-27-2 180 0
Donovan Riddick, WVSU 15-22-0 178 1 (18)
Quinton Williams, HOW 13-22-2 170 1 (31)
Damarcus McEachem, FLAMEM 8-14-0 170 2 (10, 41)
RUSHING CAR YDS TDs (YDS)
Emmanuel Wilson, FVSU 23 168 1 (14)
Bishop Bonnett, FAMU 19 148 0
Ike Brown, LANE 25 145 2 (42, 2)
Dante’ Jones, WVSU 22 142 2 (2, 57)
Calil Wilkins, BOWST 19 138 1 (6)
George Young, FLAMEM 18 135 2 (2, 5)
Andre Brandon Jr., SHAW 14 124 1 (1)
Devon Starling, TNST 25 122 1 (7)
Demonte’ Dunlap, CSU 15 112 1 (16)
Lydemian Brooks, PVA&M 13 102 2 (13, 3)
Ja’rome Johnson, BOWST 19 100 1 (20)
Cameryn Brent, NORF 10 99 2 (3, 57)
Sy’veon Wilkerson, DELST 25 96 0
Frank Bailey Jr., MHS 15 96 2 (50, 5)
Donte Edwards, MILES 20 92 1 (5)
Ian Wheeler, HOW 9 90 1 (18)
Brett Sylve, KSU 18 88 3 (3, 2, 2)
Amir Brown, FLAMEM 5 87 1 (67)
Elijah Burris, HAMP 16 86 1 (31)
Jarret Hunter, HOW 13 86 0
RECEIVING REC YDS TDs
Imeek Watkins, CHOW 11 173 1 (79)
Malachi Wideman, JSU 9 169 4 (28, 4, 39, 23)
Justin Smith, NORF 7 147 0
Jacory Rankin, MVSU 4 147 0
Jamal Jones, ALLEN 8 144 1 (36)
Marcus Lodge, MILES 5 143 1 (38)
Jayden Horace, ALLEN 8 132 2 (12, 5)
JaQuan Albright, CHOW 5 124 1 (75)
Shaq Davis, SCST 4 114 0
Romon Copeland, HAMP 3 112 1 (72)
Rashad Jordan, ALBST 8 111 1 (21)
Jaden Reavis, VUU 7 109 0
Jamison Warren, NCA&T 5 103 1 (4)
Drew Stephens, LINCP 5 103 0
Keasean Williams, STAUG 6 101 1 (24)
Reggie Bryant, JCSU 7 101 0
Sam Dunn, CHOW 3 94 1 (38)
Delane Brown, CSU 4 92 1 (18)
Tyrone Lyte, WVSU 7 91 0
Tajee Steele, FVSU 4 89 1 (41)
Jah’Marae Sheread, FAMU 8 88 3 (25, 6, 19)
Alex Cabrera, WSSU 3 88 2 (50, 35)
Zion Riddick, ECSU 5 84 2 (32, 16)
Jadakiss Bonds, HAMP 4 82 1 (30)
Darius Phion, BEN 4 81 0
Spencer Carter, EWU 2 81 1 (54)
Ferante Cowart, EWU 2 80 1 (65)
Marquis McClain, SOU 3 80 1 (56)
TACKLES
14 Kenny Gallop, HOW; RayShawn Meiser, ALLEN;
13 Carl Matthews, TUSK; Tre’Shaud Smith, PVA&M;
12 Ray Williams, HOW; Reginald Jones, ALLEN;
11 Keonte Daniels, MVSU; Keyshawn James, FAYVST;
Dorris Jr., KSU; Daniel Norman, MHS; Malik Guillory, TEXC;
10 Douglas-Rainbow, NCCU; Aaron Walker, HOW;
Cal Sutherland, B-CU; Gerald Simpson, FAYVST;
Devon Hunt, SHAW; Juanya Majette, ECSU; Nath. Miles, KSU;
Charles Crawford, CLATL; Elijah Jones, TEXC;
Tanner Williams, WVSU; Joshua Mimms, FLAMEM;
Brian Jordan, SOU;
SACKS
3.0 Kolby Hunter, VSU; Daniel Norman, MHS;
2.5 Dast Sturkie, SHAW; Zaire Edwards, ECSU;
Coemba Jones, ALBST;
Tim Alderman, Antonio Golden, FVSU;
2.0 De’Shaan Dixon, NORF; JahDon Jenkins, NORF;
Octaveon Minter, SCSU; Tony Bowman Jr., B-CU;
Raydarius Freeman, CHOW; Kymon Pope, VSU;
Bryce McKenzie, LANE; Ezekiel Kennebrew, CSU;
James Gary, EWU; Tyler Hunter, MHS;
Jason Dumas, PVA&M;
1.5 Nathan Perry, MORG; Ohmante Jenkins, NORF;
Terray Jones, TNST; Isaiah Land, FAMU;
Gilberto Ortiz, CHOW; Duane Platt, Adonte Braxton, VSU;
Derrick Davis, ALBST;
INTERCEPTIONS
2 Christian Maddox, FVSU; Xavier McKinney, MHS;
Drake Cheatum, PVA&M:
1 35