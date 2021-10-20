HBCU NFL ProFile – Games of Oct. 14-18, 2021

The player known as “The Maniac” is again at the forefront of the HBCU NFL ProFile for games of October 14-18.
South Carolina State product Darius Leonard, in his fourth year with the Indianapolis Colts, was up to his disrupting ways Sunday in a game vs. the Houston Texans. Leonard forced a fumble, picked off a pass, had a hit on the quarterback and had seven total tackles, six of the solo variety, in the 31-3 Colts’ win.
Leonard has been the inspirational leader as the 2-4 Colts have struggled early this season. He was particularly so two weeks ago as he tried to will his team to a victory over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, perhaps the hottest team in the NFL. Leonard had a season-high 13 tackles, six solos, and played his heart out in the 31-25 overtime loss.
He described that game as “the worst loss of my career.”
HBCU NFL ProFile – Offense
Also this week, North Carolina A&T product Brandon Parker stepped up in the midst of the turmoil on his Las Vegas Raiders squad after the dismissal of head coach Jon Gruden. Parker started at left tackle, as he has for the past two games, and played all 56 offensive plays in the Raiders’ 34-24 win over Denver.
The Raiders, who had looked listless in a 20-9 loss to Chicago a week earlier at the beginning of the Gruden controversy, bounced back with 427 yards of offense in the win over the Broncos. Parker was no small part of that 86-yard rushing and 341-yard passing effort. Vegas QB Derek Carr was only sacked twice.
Special Teams
There were plenty of HBCU players that performed on special teams this week. Few stood out. SC State’s Antonio Hamilton gets the nod this week after his one special teams’ tackle as his Arizona Cardinals stayed undefeated with a 34-6 domination of the Cleveland Browns.
HBCU NFL ProFile
For games of October 14-18, 2021
DEFENSE
– #53 DARIUS LEONARD, LB, Indianapolis (4th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 31-3 win over Houston, Leonard had seven total tackles, six solos, one hit on the quarterback, a forced fumble and an interception. Leonard was in on 69 defensive snaps (89%) and two special teams’ snap (8%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #33 ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 34-6 win over the Cleveland, Hamilton had one special teams’ tackle. He logged 14 plays on special teams (61%) and no plays on defense.
OFFENSE
– #75 BRANDON PARKER, OT, Las Vegas (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 34-24 win over Denver, Parker started at right tackle on an offense that rushed for 86 yards and passed for 341 yards. QB Derek Carr was sacked twice for -1 yard. Parker was in on all 56 offensive plays (100%) and seven special teams’ plays (23%).
OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
OFFENSE
– #18 KHADAREL HODGE, WR, Detroit (4th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – In Lions’ 34-11 loss to Cincinnati, two catches in four targets for 9 yards. Hodge had one catch in five targets that was good for 17 yards. He had 52 plays on offense (83%) and no plays on special teams.
– #71 TYTUS HOWARD, OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE) – Starting at left offensive guard in Texans’ 31-3 loss to Indianapolis, Howard and the offense generated 124 rushing yards and 243 passing yards and gave up two sacks. Howard was in on all 75 offensive plays (100%) and one special teams’ play (4%).
– #80 CHESTER ROGERS, WR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In the Titans’ 34-31 win over Buffalo Monday night, Rogers had one catch for 7 yards in his only target. He also had one punt return for 0 yards. He was in on 15 offensive plays (28%) and three special teams’ plays (10%).
DEFENSE
– #97 JAVON HARGRAVE, DT, Philadelphia (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay, Hargrave had four total tackles, three solos. He played on 59 defensive snaps (79%) and two special teams’ plays (8%).
– #90 GROVER STEWART, DT, Indianapolis (5th season, ALBANY STATE) – In Colts’ 31-3overtime win over Houston, Stewart had seven total tackles with two solos. He was in on 43 defensive plays (57%) and eight on special teams (33%).
SPECIAL TEAMS
– #7 JAMIE GILLAN, P, Cleveland (3rd season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – In 34-6 loss to Arizona, Gillan punted twice for 106 yards (53.0-yard average) with a long punt of 54 yards (49.09-yard net). He was in on four special teams’ plays (17%).
– #36 DANNY JOHNSON, DB, WASHINGTON (4th season, SOUTHERN) – In his first action of the season, a 31-13 loss to Kansas City, Johnson was in on 15 speciial team’s plays (60%) without a stat.
– #92 DARRYL JOHNSON JR., DE, Carolina (3rd season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – Was inactive vs. Minnesota.
– #78 TRENT SCOTT, OL, Carolina (3rd season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 34-28 loss to innesota, Scott was in on four plays on special teams (11%).
– #27 BOBBY PRICE, FS, Detroit (2nd season, NORFOLK STATE) – In 34-11 loss to Cincinnati, Price had one special teams’ tackle. He logged 12 plays on special teams (48%)
– #41 ANTONIO LEVINE SR., SS, Baltimore (8th season, TENNESSEE STATE) – In 34-6 win over the LA Chargers, Levine was in on 17 special teams’ plays (74%) without a stat.