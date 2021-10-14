Texas Southern men’s basketball schedule tough again for 21-22

By

Courtesy: of Texas Southern Athletics

Texas Southern will kick the season off with a exhibition contest against Texas College on Thursday, Nov. 4 inside the H&PE Arena at 7 p.m. Following the exhibition, non-conference play will feature an 11-game slate across nine conferences and a home-and-home series against the University of Cincinnati.

TSU will spend its first three games on the West Coast as the 2021-22 season kicks off in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9 against Oregon of the Pac-12. The Tigers are well-acclimated with the Ducks as this will mark the fifth contest in Eugene since 2010. Three days later, TSU will travel to Moraga, Calif. to face off against Saint Mary’s from the West Coast Conference for the second straight year.

On Nov. 15, TSU travels to the state of Washington for the fifth consecutive year to face its second Pac-12 opponent in the University of Washington for the first time since 2008 in Seattle. Two days later, TSU heads to the state of Colorado as they’ll face Air Force of the Mountain West Conference for the first time since 2008. The Tigers will head east to the state of North Carolina on Nov. 21 for its first-ever meeting against North Carolina State of the ACC. Three days later on Nov. 24, the team heads west once again to face BYU for the second consecutive year in Provo, Utah.

After a seven-day break, Texas Southern opens the month of December five hours away in Ruston, La. against Louisiana Tech of Conference USA as the teams will meet for the first time since 2000. Five days later, TSU will square off against its lone SEC opponent of the season as they’ll head to Gainesville, Fla. for the first time since 2014 to meet the University of Florida. TSU will have an eight-day layoff for finals before returning to action against UTRGV of the WAC on Dec. 14 as it’ll mark a rematch of the 2021 contest which saw TSU win in the final second.

Texas Southern travels to the University of Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference on Dec. 18. The contest against UC will be a historic one as it’ll mark the first of a home-and-home series between the teams as UC will return the trip to the H&PE Arena in 2022. TSU will have time to regroup after the UC trip as they’ll have an 11-day layoff before its 2021 non-conference finale at TCU of the Big 12 on Dec. 29.

TSU will play four games in seven days as they’ll open the 2022 SWAC slate at Southern on Monday, Jan. 3 followed by a trip to Grambling State on Wednesday, Jan. 5 as this marks a change in travel partners. TSU will make its 2022 home debut on Saturday, Jan. 8 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff followed by Mississippi Valley State inside the H&PE Arena on Monday, Jan. 10.

The Tigers will make their Mississippi swing for a new set of travel partners beginning at Alcorn State on Saturday, Jan. 15 before closing out the trip at Jackson State on Monday, Jan. 17. TSU is back inside the H&PE Arena for a two-game series against Alabama A&M and Alabama State on Jan. 22 and Jan. 24 before closing out the first half on the road at SWAC rival Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Jan. 29. The trip to Prairie View A&M marks the first time since 2000 TSU will square off against its rival at the end of the cycle.

TSU will face off against the SWAC’s two newest members to open the month of February as they’ll travel to Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Feb. 5 and Monday, Feb. 7. The Tigers are back in Houston on Saturday, Feb. 12 and Monday, Feb. 14 against Grambling State and Southern, respectively before heading to Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, Feb. 19 and Monday, Feb. 21. TSU will have its final three games in the H&PE Arena as Jackson State opens the homestand on Saturday, Feb. 26 followed by Alcorn State on Monday, Feb. 28. The 2021 regular season will come to a close against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, March 5 in Houston.

Texas Southern men’s basketball schedule tough again for 21-22