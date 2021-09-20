HBCU Tailgate Tour 2021 starts at Aggie-Eagle

By

The HBCU Tailgate Tour, the experiential tailgate celebration of HBCU culture launched in 2018 will be back in-person this fall at seven of the biggest HBCU football games. Last fall the HBCU Tailgate Tour, like many 2020 events, switched to a virtual format titled The HBCU Virtual Tailgate Series. With HBCU football and fans back this fall, the tour is ready to give HBCU fans, students, and alumni a one-of-a-kind game day Tailgate experience.

Just like in years past, this fall’s tour will feature some of the most intriguing brands and partnerships throughout the seven stops. Partners such as GEICO, Xfinity and Microsoft will join this year’s fun as each have made significant strides this year towards their goal to expand engagement with the HBCU community and the African American consumer segment. As a first-time participant, Xfinity will be raising awareness of their newer products, Xfinity Mobile and Xfinity Flex within the Tailgate Zone. Microsoft, the leader in technology and devices will give HBCU fans an exclusive virtual look into a few HBCU homecoming halftime shows this October. New to the HBCU space, Ethika apparel will also be joining this year’s tour bringing special guests, national recording artists as well as signature Ethika items such as their boxer shorts and underwear to each stop. While the country is still dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic the HBCU Tailgate Tour hopes to make each experience a safe one. With face mask distribution and several sanitation stations the goal is to provide an exciting, high-energy experience, but also be responsible and safe while doing so. Of course, what tailgate party would be complete without games and music right? Hip-Hop curator and DJ, DJ Holiday and HBCU MC “Kyle-On-The-Mic” will be hosting each week and just like in years past, culture, family, fun, legacy and HBCU tradition will be on the forefront each week.

Also new to the 2021 Tour is FOX Soul. FOX Soul, a new streaming platform dedicated to African American entertainment, was launched in 2020. With just over 2 million subscribers, FOX Soul will the home of the 2021 HBCU Tailgate Tour Road Show presented by Microsoft. A one-hour show that will take fans into HBCU culture each week through the lens of the Tailgate Experience. Hosted by HBCU alumnus Kellie Wells-Brinkley and Jhaliel Thurman each Saturday live from the Tailgate Zone. Joining Wells-Brinkley and Thurman virtually this fall will be radio personalities Jaycee of 92.Q in Baltimore, MD, B-Daht of 102 Jamz in Greensboro, NC and the crew from HBCU Gameday with their weekly takes on sports, culture, politics and entertainment.

The tour will kick off this Saturday September 25th in Greensboro, NC as North Carolina Central visits their longtime rival North Carolina A&T. Each week the HBCU Tailgate Tour will announce the upcoming location on Tuesdays along with special guest. Tune into FOX Soul each week to also find out and log on to HCBUTailgateTour.com, HBCUBuzz.com and HBCUGameday.com for weekly location announcements.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com

ABOUT FOX SOUL

FOX SOUL is the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK, CONSUMABLE BY ALL entertainment around the clock to 44+ million viewers. With over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually, we are home to some of the most iconic faces and voices of our culture: Cocktails with Queens hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award winning FOX SOUL’s Black Report, the black filmmaker showcase known as FOX SOUL’s Screening Room hosted by Vivica A. Fox, Get Into It with Tami Roman, Worth a Conversation with Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, The Book of Sean hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan, The Tammi Mac Late Show, and more. We share YOUR voice and YOUR Truth 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information on FOX SOUL, visit us on YouTube and FOXSOUL.TV.

The Leon Frank Agency is a collegiate sports marketing company focused solely and exclusively on HBCU Culture. Formed in 2018 The Leon Frank Agency operates several corporate partnerships relationships at over eight HBCU campuses. The HBCU Tailgate Tour was launched in 2018 as an experiential celebration of HBCU culture. Heading into its fourth season the HBCU Tailgate Tour has currently visited 17 HBCU games over the past few years. For more information visit www.theleonfrankagency.com.

