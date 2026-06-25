Howard University star signs deal with NBA squad

Howard University’s Bryce Harris’ professional basketball journey will begin with one of the NBA’s premier organizations, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Howard University standout Bryce Harris has agreed to a Summer League contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to college basketball reporter Dushawn London. The opportunity comes after Harris participated in a pre-draft workout with the 2025 NBA champions earlier this month.



The Summer League deal gives Harris a chance to compete for a spot within the NBA organization’s developmental pipeline after one of the most accomplished careers in recent Howard University history.

Bryce Harris leaves Howard University as one of the program’s most accomplished players

Bryce Harris spent all five of his collegiate seasons at Howard University, arriving in Washington, D.C. in 2021 and remaining with the Bison through the 2025-26 season. In an era where the transfer portal has reshaped college basketball, Harris became a rare example of a player who stayed committed to one program.



His career began alongside talented teammates Elijah Hawkins and Steve Settle III, who helped Howard University capture a conference championship before transferring following that first NCAA Tournament appearance.



Rather than following the same path, Bryce Harris remained with the Bison and became one of the faces of the program.



His loyalty paid off as he helped Howard University return to the NCAA Tournament three times during his career, cementing his legacy as one of the winningest players in program history.

Howard University prepared Bryce Harris for the NBA opportunity

Following Howard University’s most recent NCAA Tournament appearance, Bryce Harris reflected on why he never considered leaving the HBCU that first believed in him.



“Howard embraced me first as a young player,” Harris said. “But also as a young student, from the program to the yard, as we would like to call it, with our student body.”



He also credited the university’s culture for shaping him beyond basketball.



“There’s a lot of culture on Howard University’s campus that makes you proud to put the jersey on,” Harris said.



Those qualities helped make Bryce Harris one of the most respected veterans in HBCU basketball while attracting interest from NBA scouts throughout his senior season.

NBA Summer League is the next step for Bryce Harris

Now, Bryce Harris will look to turn that consistency into a professional opportunity with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Summer League has become an important proving ground for undrafted players hoping to earn training camp invitations, two-way contracts or G League opportunities.

For Harris, the signing represents another milestone for both Howard University and HBCU basketball. While hearing his name called on draft night did not happen, the chance to compete with an NBA organization keeps his professional dream alive.

After five seasons of building a legacy at Howard University, Bryce Harris now gets his opportunity to prove he belongs on basketball’s biggest stage.