CIAA extends commish, teases “playoff” format

The CIAA will move forward with familiar leadership while preparing to unveil a new postseason format that could reshape the Division II HBCU conference.

The CIAA Board of Directors voted unanimously to extend Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker’s contract through 2031 during its 2026 Spring Board Meeting at Lincoln University (Pa.). The board also approved an expanded CIAA Football Championship format that will debut during the 2026 season, with full details scheduled to be revealed at CIAA Football Media Day on July 15 in Durham, North Carolina.

The twin announcements signal that conference leaders are betting on continuity while introducing one of the league’s most significant football changes in years.

CIAA backs McWilliams Parker through 2031

The board’s decision follows its annual review of McWilliams Parker’s performance and affirms its confidence in the commissioner, who has led the conference since 2012.

“I am grateful to the Board of Directors for their continued confidence and support of our vision for the CIAA,” McWilliams Parker said in a statement.

She credited the conference’s member institutions, coaches, student-athletes and administrators for helping strengthen the CIAA brand, expand corporate partnerships and enhance the student-athlete and fan experience.

The extension keeps McWilliams Parker in place as the conference continues to pursue priorities centered on championship success, institutional growth, student-athlete development and national visibility.

While the commissioner’s extension grabbed headlines, the board also approved an expanded football championship format beginning this fall.

Conference officials did not reveal specifics, saying those details will be announced during CIAA Football Media Day on July 15.

The conference said the new format is designed to create additional postseason opportunities for student-athletes while increasing excitement and engagement around CIAA football.

The announcement marks the first indication that the league is preparing to alter its football championship structure, though questions remain about how many teams will qualify, whether additional playoff games will be added and how the postseason schedule could change.

Those answers are expected next month.

HBCU conference continues strategic growth

The HBCU conference also reaffirmed its current required sport sponsorship structure while continuing plans for future expansion.

Women’s flag football will officially become a varsity sport across the conference during the 2026-27 academic year, following approval at the board’s Fall 2025 meeting.

The board also authorized conference officials to continue studying opportunities to expand women’s soccer through associate membership while exploring championship experiences in sports the CIAA does not currently sponsor, including baseball and men’s and women’s soccer.

Conference officials will present the financial and membership implications of those possibilities during the board’s Fall 2026 meeting.

The actions approved during the spring meeting reflect the CIAA’s continued focus on competitive growth, financial stewardship and enhancing opportunities for its student-athletes as the conference prepares for another academic year.