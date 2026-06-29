SWAC announces 2026 Media Day lineup for football

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced the coaches and student-athlete representatives who will take center stage at the 2026 SWAC Football Media Day, setting the tone for another highly anticipated football season.

All 12 head coaches will be in attendance alongside 24 student-athletes, including seven quarterbacks expected to headline discussions about conference championship races, new coaching eras and the road to Atlanta.

Media Day comes on the heels of one of the most competitive seasons in recent SWAC history.

Alabama State and Jackson State shared the Eastern Division title with identical 7-1 conference records, while Prairie View A&M captured the Western Division championship after finishing 7-1 in league play and 10-4 overall.

Quarterbacks Headline the Event

Quarterback remains the marquee position entering the 2026 season, with seven signal-callers representing their programs at Media Day:

Cornelious Brown IV — Alabama A&M

Andrew Body — Alabama State

Jaylon Tolbert — Alcorn State

Isaiah Knowles — Florida A&M

Jared Lockhart — Jackson State

Josh Brown — Mississippi Valley State

Cam’Ron McCoy — Texas Southern

Body returns after helping Alabama State claim a share of the SWAC East championship, while Lockhart leads the defending conference champion Jackson State Tigers into another title chase.

Championship Contenders Return

Prairie View A&M enters the season with plenty of momentum after winning the SWAC West last fall under head coach Tremaine Jackson.

Jackson will be joined by wide receiver Rodny Ojo and defensive lineman Molik Mason as the Panthers look to defend their division crown.

In the East, Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. returns alongside Body and defensive back Ta’Shawn Sims after leading the Hornets to a 10-2 overall record.

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor also brings back one of the conference’s most experienced quarterbacks in Jared Lockhart, accompanied by defensive back Kam Sallis.

New Era Begins at Florida A&M

One of the biggest storylines entering Media Day will be Florida A&M.

Former Rattlers quarterback Quinn Gray makes his debut as FAMU’s head coach after taking over one of the conference’s flagship programs.

Gray will be joined by quarterback Isaiah Knowles and defensive lineman Antonio Camon as the Rattlers look to climb back into championship contention after finishing 5-7 overall and 4-4 in conference play last season.

Marshall Faulk Makes His SWAC Media Day Debut

Another major attraction will be Southern University.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk makes his first appearance at SWAC Football Media Day as the Jaguars’ head coach.

Faulk inherits a Southern program looking to rebound after a 2-10 campaign in 2025 and will be accompanied by defensive back Herman Brister and wide receiver Cameron Jefferson.

His debut is expected to generate national attention beyond the conference.

Full List of School Representatives

Alabama A&M

Head Coach: Sam Shade

Cornelious Brown IV, QB

Jeremiah Hudson-Davis, DB

Alabama State

Head Coach: Eddie Robinson Jr.

Andrew Body, QB

Ta’Shawn Sims, DB

Alcorn State

Head Coach: Cedric Thomas

Jaylon Tolbert, QB

Eric Thomas, DL

Bethune-Cookman

Head Coach: Raymond Woodie

Christian Loving, OL

Stephen Sparrow, LB

Florida A&M

Head Coach: Quinn Gray

Isaiah Knowles, QB

Antonio Camon, DL

Grambling State

Head Coach: Mickey Joseph

Alexander Vigil, OL

Marcellius Johnson, LB

Jackson State

Head Coach: T.C. Taylor

Jared Lockhart, QB

Kam Sallis, DB

Mississippi Valley State

Head Coach: Terrell Buckley

Josh Brown, QB

Jamari Stokes, DB

Prairie View A&M

Head Coach: Tremaine Jackson

Rodny Ojo, WR

Molik Mason, DL

Southern

Head Coach: Marshall Faulk

Herman Brister, DB

Cameron Jefferson, WR

Texas Southern

Head Coach: Cris Dishman

Cam’Ron McCoy, QB

MJ Hinson, DB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Head Coach: Alonzo Hampton

Jordan Jackson, WR

Danarius Hilliard, LB

What to Watch

The preseason spotlight will naturally fall on Alabama State, Jackson State and Prairie View A&M after their division-winning seasons in 2025.

At the same time, Florida A&M begins a new chapter under former Rattlers quarterback Quinn Gray, while Marshall Faulk’s first Media Day appearance as Southern’s head coach promises to be one of the conference’s biggest draws.

With championship contenders returning experienced quarterbacks and several programs entering pivotal seasons, Media Day officially marks the beginning of what should be another compelling race for the SWAC title.



SWAC Football Media Day is on Wednesday, July 15 at 11 am at the Sheraton-Birmingham.