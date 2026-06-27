NCAA playoffs focus push behind CIAA scheduling push

The CIAA appears to be taking a step toward improving its NCAA postseason résumé by giving its third- and fourth-place finishers an additional regular-season game, multiple sources with knowledge of the conference’s plans told HBCU Gameday.



The sources confirmed the CIAA Football Committee approved a proposal at spring meetings. They indicated it would match the conference’s third- and fourth-place teams during championship week. The measure reportedly passed by an 11-1 vote and is expected to be formally unveiled during CIAA Football Media Day on July 15.



Friday the conference stated that an expanded football championship format has been approved for 2026. However it did not disclose what that format would look like.

Why the extra game matters

Unlike many NCAA Division II conferences, the CIAA plays a 10-game regular-season schedule over 11 weeks.



That leaves every team except the conference championship participants idle during the final weekend of the regular season.



The proposed matchup would give the third- and fourth-place teams an 11th game. That would allow them to better compare with at-large NCAA



Division II playoff candidates from other conferences that typically finish with 11 regular-season contests.



The move is designed to strengthen the postseason résumés of teams that narrowly miss the CIAA championship game but remain in contention for NCAA playoff consideration.

Questions still remain

Multiple sources indicate the third- and fourth-place teams will play. But conference officials are still determining exactly when and where it will be played.



One proposal discussed playing the game on Friday before the CIAA Championship at Durham County Stadium.



However, Durham County Stadium is already reserved for the championship Saturday. Sources indicated officials continue working through scheduling and logistical considerations. That includes the possibility of playing two games on Championship Saturday.



Because of those ongoing discussions, the final date and location have not yet been announced beyond the tease.

Similar to the SIAC—but with a CIAA twist

The concept resembles an initiative implemented by the SIAC last season, when its third- and fourth-place teams played postseason crossover games against Conference Carolinas opponents.



The CIAA proposal differs in one important respect.



Instead of facing an opponent from another conference, the third- and fourth-place CIAA finishers would play each other, ensuring both teams receive an additional contest while keeping the matchup entirely within the conference. The SIAC got three teams (Albany State, Benedict and Kentucky State) in the NCAA Division II playoffs. The CIAA got two teams in — Virginia Union and Johnson C. Smith.



Conference officials are expected to formally unveil the complete championship weekend format during CIAA Football Media Day on July 15.