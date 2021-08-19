NCCU’s Patrick Cole takes over for Rasheed Wallace

By

The latest move by Rasheed Wallace has opened up the door for a former NC Central basketball star to start his head coaching career.



Patrick Cole is set to take over as head coach at North Carolina Good Better Best Academy’s basketball program. He will take over for Rasheed Wallace, who is headed to Memphis to work as an assistant for Penny Hardaway.



Cole is a Newark, NJ nativehttps://hbcugameday.com/2017/01/30/9781/https://hbcugameday.com/2017/01/30/9781/ who started his career at Coppin State University under head coach Ronald “Fang” Mitchell. He spent one year in Baltimore before transferring to Siena. Cole would then transfer to NC Central. After sitting out the 2014-15 season in Durham he became an impact player for head coach LeVelle Moton.

His senior season was one to remember. He led NCCU to a 25-9 record, including regular season and tournament titles. A preseason second-team All-MEAC projection, Cole averaged 19.6 points and 5.8 assists per game that season en route to winning MEAC Player of The Year honors.



Cole would go on to play professionally overseas, with stops in Bosnia, Kosovo and Hungary. He then joined Wallace’s staff at Durham’s Jordan High School in 2019. He also coached on the AAU circuit for the Sheed Wallace Select team. When Wallace moved to NC GBB Academy, Cole followed suit.

Now Cole has the program in his hands.

