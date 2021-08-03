Howard University grabs pair of 2022 three-star OTs

By

Howard University has been in rebuilding mode for a couple of years, and it just picked up a pair of solid pieces for the future.



Noah Miles, a three-star prospect from Tampa, FL committed to HU on Sunday. He announced his decision on Sunday in a video posted on Twitter.



“I would like to take my talents somewhere else and commit to Howard University,” he said.



Miles is ranked as the 145 best offensive tackle in the 2022 class and the 187th best prospect in Florida, according to 247Sports. He was also offered by Florida International.



Tuesday another three-star lineman announced he was heading to play for head coach Larry Scott’s program. His name is Jayden Johnson of Goose Creek, SC and he’s the 189th best offensive tackle in the class of 2022. The 6’5, 310 pounder also had an offer from Georgia Tech.





The two prospects are a part of a youth movement going on at Howard. Head coach Larry Scott is rebuilding the program from the ground up.

“We signed 24 freshmen, so we had a big class,” Scott told HBCU Gameday at MEAC Media Day. “We didn’t sign but six kids the year before that during the pandemic, purposely. And then we came back with 24 kids. So right there, that’s 30 scholarship kids in the last year-and-a half. Which is really half of the 63 scholarships you are allowed in the FCS.”



Considering the last few years the Howard University football program has undergone, that’s a wise move. Mike London’s departure in 2018 opened the door for Ron Prince’s rocky tenure in 2019, which opened the door for Scott to get the job in DC. Scott left Florida to take over the program just as the pandemic was hitting. The program played a pair of games this spring and is hoping to get back on track.



Howard is young, but Scott is confident things are heading in the right direction.



“We love where our talent level has gone to,” he said. “We’re bigger. We’re stronger. We’re faster. So it’s an exciting time for us, we really believe in what we’re building. We’re building it the right way. And we’re building it through our stands and through our philosophy and our foundation.”

