COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers have been invited to participate in one of the largest and most prestigious HBCU classic football games, and will take on the Kentucky State Thorobreds in the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sept. 25.

“This is truly an honor to be invited to take part in the Circle City Classic,” said Willie Washington , Benedict College Director of Athletics. “The Circle City Classic is regarded as one of the premier HBCU Classic games in the country, and our team, the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction, and our alumni and fans are all excited to be a part of this historic event.”

The game will be played inside the 67,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium, one of the NFL’s premier venues. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

“It will definitely be a good experience for our players,” said Benedict head football coach Chennis Berry . “I was fortunate enough to play and coach in the Circle City Classic. It’s a great venue, and they do a great job at the Lucas Oil Stadium. It will be a really good experience for our players, our student body, and our band to be able to go up there and compete in a great venue and a great city like Indianapolis.”

The Classic started in 1984, and has raised over $4.6 million in scholarships.

The Classic will host a weekend of special activities, including a parade through downtown Indianapolis. Pageantry, celebrities, floats and marching bands make this one of top parades in the country. Nearly 100,000 spectators watch the Classic Parade weave its way through downtown Indianapolis.

The annual Circle City Classic weekend is a celebration of cultural excellence and educational achievement while showcasing the spirit, energy and tradition of America’s historically black colleges and universities.

The Classic draws an average of 175,000 people from across the country annually to be a part of an electrifying weekend that includes a spectacular parade, pep rally, musical performances, well-known celebrities, a battle of the bands and two historically black college football teams colliding head-to-head in Lucas Oil Stadium.

