Courtesy of the SWAC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections and Predicted Order of Finish on Tuesday during the league’s media day. The preseason all-conference teams, individual award winners, and predicted order of finish were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass was named SWAC Football Preseason Player of the Year while Southern’s Jordan Lewis was tabbed SWAC Football Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Alabama A&M’s Glass rewrote the record books this past season as he went 67-of-113 for 1,084 yards passing and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. One of 16 finalists for the prestigious Walter Payton Award as the national’s top FCS player, Glass was also twice named Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Player of the Week.
He would also add National Player of the Week honors from Stats Perform FCS and BOXTOROW. In large part due to his performance, the Bulldogs delivered the first undefeated regular season for the program since 1966, won the SWAC East Division for the first time since 2011, while also winning the league championship game with a 40-33 win over UAPB.
Southern’s Lewis proved to be a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive lines this past season with his quickness off the end leading the SWAC in sacks with 10.5 for 73 yards and tackles for loss with 15.0 for 82 yards.
He completed the Spring season with 27 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and one forced fumble. For his efforts Lewis was named the Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year. The two-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Week also garnered BOXTOROW National Player of the Week and LSWA Defensive Player of the Week this past season.
The league’s 2021 Predicted Order of Finish has Alabama A&M tabbed to win the SWAC Eastern Division tallying a total of 122 points. Florida A&M (109) was picked to finish second followed by Jackson State (80), Alabama State (76), Bethune-Cookman (71), and Mississippi Valley State (25).
Alcorn State (128) was picked to finish in first place in what will be the Braves debut season in the SWAC Western Division. Southern (108) was projected to finish in second place followed by Grambling State (85), Prairie View A&M (78), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (68) and Texas Southern (37).
A complete listing of the preseason All-SWAC teams, individual award winners, and predicted order of finish is listed below.
SWAC Eastern Division
Alabama A&M (122)
Florida A&M (109)
Jackson State (80)
Alabama State (76)
Bethune-Cookman (71)
Mississippi Valley State (25)
SWAC Western Division
Alcorn State (128)
Southern (108)
Grambling State (85)
Prairie View A&M (78)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (68)
Texas Southern (37)
Player of the Year
Aqeel Glass- Alabama A&M
Defensive Player of the Year
Jordan Lewis- Southern
Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Offense
|Position
|Name
|School
|QB
|Aqeel Glass
|Alabama A&M
|RB
|Ezra Gray
|Alabama State
|RB
|Jarod Sims
|Southern
|OL
|Mark Evans II
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|OL
|Brian Williams
|Southern
|OL
|Dallas Black
|Southern
|OL
|Ja’Tyre Carter
|Southern
|OL
|Johnathan Bishop
|Southern
|WR
|Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim
|Alabama A&M
|WR
|Josh Wilkes
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|TE
|Ethan Howard
|Southern
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Defense
|Position
|Name
|School
|DL
|Jordan Lewis
|Southern
|DL
|Christian Clark
|Alabama State
|DL
|Jalen Ivy
|Southern
|DL
|Andrew Ogletree
|Alabama State
|LB
|Keonte Hampton
|Jackson State
|LB
|Aubrey Miller Jr.
|Jackson State
|LB
|Kolby Watts
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|DB
|Jalon Thigpen
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|DB
|Irshaad Davis
|Alabama State
|DB
|Chase Foster
|Southern
|DB
|Caleb Brunson
|Mississippi Valley State
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Specialist
|Position
|Name
|School
|K
|Spencer Corey
|Alabama A&M
|P
|Aubrey Grace
|Alabama State
|RS
|Tyrin Ralph
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Offense
|Position
|Name
|School
|QB
|Skyler Perry
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|RB
|Gary Quarles
|Alabama A&M
|RB
|Caleb Johnson
|Mississippi Valley State
|OL
|Jonathan Williams
|Alabama A&M
|OL
|Jeremiah Stafford
|Southern
|OL
|Noah Hayes
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|OL
|Atondre Smith
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|OL
|Nicholas Roos
|Bethune-Cookman
|WR
|Zabrian Moore
|Alabama A&M
|WR
|Tyrin Ralph
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|TE
|Terrence Ellis
|Alabama State
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Defense
|Position
|Name
|School
|DL
|Michael Badejo
|Texas Southern
|DL
|Jason Dumas
|Prairie View A&M
|DL
|Jerry Gardner
|Mississippi Valley State
|DL
|Renaldo Flowers
|Florida A&M
|LB
|Isaac Peppers
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|LB
|Armoni Holloway
|Alabama A&M
|LB
|Untareo Johnson
|Bethune-Cookman
|DB
|Amari Holloway
|Alabama A&M
|DB
|Naytron Culpepper
|Alabama State
|DB
|Kenan Fontenot
|Grambling State
|DB
|Markquese Bell
|Florida A&M
2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Specialist
|Position
|Name
|School
|K
|Zack Piwniczka
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|P
|Chris Faddoul
|Florida A&M
|RS
|Ezra Gray
|Alabama State