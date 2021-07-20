2021 Football

The SWAC announced its 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections and Predicted Order of Finish on Tuesday during the league’s media day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections and Predicted Order of Finish on Tuesday during the league’s media day. The preseason all-conference teams, individual award winners, and predicted order of finish were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
 
Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass was named SWAC Football Preseason Player of the Year while Southern’s Jordan Lewis was tabbed SWAC Football Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Alabama A&M’s Glass rewrote the record books this past season as he went 67-of-113 for 1,084 yards passing and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. One of 16 finalists for the prestigious Walter Payton Award as the national’s top FCS player, Glass was also twice named Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Player of the Week.

He would also add National Player of the Week honors from Stats Perform FCS and BOXTOROW. In large part due to his performance, the Bulldogs delivered the first undefeated regular season for the program since 1966, won the SWAC East Division for the first time since 2011, while also winning the league championship game with a 40-33 win over UAPB.
 
Southern’s Lewis proved to be a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive lines this past season with his quickness off the end leading the SWAC in sacks with 10.5 for 73 yards and tackles for loss with 15.0 for 82 yards.

He completed the Spring season with 27 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and one forced fumble. For his efforts Lewis was named the Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year. The two-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Week also garnered BOXTOROW National Player of the Week and LSWA Defensive Player of the Week this past season.

The league’s 2021 Predicted Order of Finish has Alabama A&M tabbed to win the SWAC Eastern Division tallying a total of 122 points. Florida A&M (109) was picked to finish second followed by Jackson State (80), Alabama State (76), Bethune-Cookman (71), and Mississippi Valley State (25).

Alcorn State (128) was picked to finish in first place in what will be the Braves debut season in the SWAC Western Division. Southern (108) was projected to finish in second place followed by Grambling State (85), Prairie View A&M (78), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (68) and Texas Southern (37).
 
A complete listing of the preseason All-SWAC teams, individual award winners, and predicted order of finish is listed below.

SWAC Eastern Division

Alabama A&M (122)

Florida A&M (109)

Jackson State (80)

Alabama State (76)

Bethune-Cookman (71)

Mississippi Valley State (25)

SWAC Western Division

Alcorn State (128)

Southern (108)

Grambling State (85)

Prairie View A&M (78)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (68)

Texas Southern (37)

Player of the Year
Aqeel Glass- Alabama A&M

Defensive Player of the Year
Jordan Lewis- Southern

Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Offense
 

 PositionNameSchool
QBAqeel GlassAlabama A&M
RBEzra GrayAlabama State
RBJarod SimsSouthern
OLMark Evans IIArkansas-Pine Bluff
OLBrian WilliamsSouthern
OLDallas BlackSouthern
OLJa’Tyre CarterSouthern
OLJohnathan BishopSouthern
WRAbdul-Fatai IbrahimAlabama A&M
WRJosh WilkesArkansas-Pine Bluff
TEEthan HowardSouthern


2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Defense
 

PositionNameSchool
DLJordan LewisSouthern
DLChristian ClarkAlabama State
DLJalen IvySouthern
DLAndrew OgletreeAlabama State
LBKeonte HamptonJackson State
LBAubrey Miller Jr.Jackson State
LBKolby WattsArkansas-Pine Bluff
DBJalon ThigpenArkansas-Pine Bluff
DBIrshaad DavisAlabama State
DBChase FosterSouthern
DBCaleb BrunsonMississippi Valley State


2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team Specialist
 

 PositionNameSchool
KSpencer CoreyAlabama A&M
PAubrey GraceAlabama State
RSTyrin RalphArkansas-Pine Bluff

2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Offense
 

 PositionNameSchool
QBSkyler PerryArkansas-Pine Bluff
RBGary QuarlesAlabama A&M
RBCaleb JohnsonMississippi Valley State
OLJonathan WilliamsAlabama A&M
OLJeremiah StaffordSouthern
OLNoah HayesArkansas-Pine Bluff
OLAtondre SmithArkansas-Pine Bluff
OLNicholas RoosBethune-Cookman
WRZabrian MooreAlabama A&M
WRTyrin RalphArkansas-Pine Bluff
TETerrence EllisAlabama State


 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Defense
 

 PositionNameSchool
DLMichael BadejoTexas Southern
DLJason DumasPrairie View A&M
DLJerry GardnerMississippi Valley State
DLRenaldo FlowersFlorida A&M
LBIsaac PeppersArkansas-Pine Bluff
LBArmoni HollowayAlabama A&M
LBUntareo JohnsonBethune-Cookman
DBAmari HollowayAlabama A&M
DBNaytron CulpepperAlabama State
DBKenan FontenotGrambling State
DBMarkquese BellFlorida A&M


2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football Second Team Specialist
 

 PositionNameSchool
KZack PiwniczkaArkansas-Pine Bluff
PChris FaddoulFlorida A&M
RSEzra GrayAlabama State

