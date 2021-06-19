Aqeel Glass wins 2021 Deacon Jones Trophy

Atlanta, GA (June 19, 2021) – Alabama A&M University​ senior quarterback Aqeel Glass has been selected as the Spring 2021 recipient of the Black College Football Player of the Year Award. He was presented with the Deacon Jones Trophy, named after the legendary HBCU player and inaugural Black College Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Black College Football Hall of Fame Trustees James “Shack” Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams made the announcement during the 2021 Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Juneteenth Celebration in Atlanta on Saturday night. The Award recognizes the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College & University (HBCU) that embodies the rich tradition of athletic excellence and integrity associated with HBCUs.

During this spring season​, Glass led the Bulldogs to a 5-0 record and their first SWAC Football Championship in 15 years. He completed 91 passes for 1,355 yards and 16 touchdowns. In the SWAC Championship Game, Glass went 24-45 for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the SWAC Player of the Year.

“Aqeel had an amazing season,” said Harris. “He showed his character as a leader navigating his team through an unprecedented season and finishing undefeated.”

The Player of the Year was voted on by a four-member Selection Committee, which is composed of Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founders James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams, Power News Radio Network’s Ty Miller, and College Football on ESPN​ Analyst Jay Walker.

Aqeel Glass adds name to short list

Aqeel Glass is the fifth recipient of the Deacon Jones Trophy. The inaugural winner was current Chicago Bears​ running back Tarik Cohen(North Carolina A&T State University​) in 2016, and the winner in 2017 and 2018 was quarterback Amir Hall of Bowie State University​. Tennessee State and current Atlanta Falcons WR Chris Rowland was the winner in 2019.

Southern University DE Jordan Lewis, who won the Spring 2021 HBCU Defensive Player of the Year, was the other Finalist along with Glass for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award.