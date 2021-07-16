MEAC adds five new staff

Courtesy: MEAC Sports

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has made five new hires as the 2021-22 academic year gets underway.

The conference office has hired Karen Carty as Assistant Commissioner for Media Relations, Cesley Tafoya as Director of Multimedia/Marketing Coordinator, Paul Briggs as Director of Video & Digital Production, Shamika Kentish as Director of Compliance & Championships and Matthew Smith as Business Manager.

“I am elated to welcome Cesley Tafoya back to the conference office, as well as welcome Karen Carty, Paul Briggs, Shamika Kentish and Matthew Smith to the MEAC,” Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “The MEAC is always in pursuit of excellence, and these additions to our staff will allow us to accomplish that.”

Carty comes to the MEAC after spending two years at Bradley University, where she served as Assistant Athletics Director for Marketing, Fan Engagement, and Diversity Initiatives. The Norfolk State graduate’s career also includes stops at Grambling State, South Carolina State and her alma mater, where she served as Assistant Sports Information Director.

Tafoya returns to the MEAC after more than two and half years as Strategic Director for Regional Sports and Entertainment, West Region, with the American Cancer Society, filling the same role she had previously held. The Bethune-Cookman graduate and softball student-athlete had previously worked at the MEAC office from 2014-17.

Briggs, who previously served as Director of Athletic Video at Old Dominion University, will oversee the conference’s video initiatives as well as the implementation of the MEAC Digital Network and ensuring broadcast quality along such platforms as ESPN3, ESPN+ and FloSports.

Kentish joins the MEAC after serving as Assistant Athletics Director for Compliance at both George Mason University and Missouri State University. The Seton Hall graduate, who was on the school’s track & field team, has also served as Director of Compliance at Chowan University and completed a summer internship with Norfolk State in 2013.

Smith comes to the MEAC after serving as a tax accountant and bookkeeper throughout the Hampton Roads area. He was a football student-athlete at Norfolk State, earning the Award of Academic Excellence from the School of Business, before transferring to Old Dominion and completing his degree in accounting.