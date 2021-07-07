Reggie Theus named Bethune-Cookman AD/Basketball Coach

Courtesy: Bethune-Cookman Athletics

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Former NBA All-Star turned coach Reggie Theus has been named to the dual role of Athletic Director and Men’s Basketball Coach forBethune-Cookman University.

During his NBA playing career, Theus scored over 19,000 points and had over 6,000 assists. Theus will be overseeing the Wildcats’ vast athletic programs.



“The Wildcats could not be any more excited about Reggie Theus taking the lead,” said Interim President Hiram Powell. “We have a respected and beloved athletic program with a remarkable legacy, and like our peer institutions, our programs have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having Reggie launch our new season and directing the future of our athletes will take us to the next level.”



Theus, 63, has extensive experience both as a player, as well as a coach. Theus, who played for the Orlando Magic, also played for the Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, andNew Jersey Nets. Theus later returned as head coach of the Sacramento Kings. During his career, Theus served as an assistant coach at the University of Louisville under Rick Pitino, where the team went to The Final Four.

As head coach of the New Mexico State Aggies, Theus led them to the NCAA tournament in only his second year as head coach. He has also served in coaching roles with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and later was named head coach of California State University, Northridge. In addition to his playing and coaching careers, Theus has worked as a college and NBA sports broadcaster in various markets, including serving as a studio analyst for Turner Sports, The Los Angeles Lakers, and Sirius XM NBA Radio.



“I’ve had the great fortune of working in both professional and college sports most of my career, and being presented the opportunity to lead B-CU’s athletic department is another dream being fulfilled,” Theus said. “Becoming part of the family and culture of such a respected HBCU is the chance of a lifetime. I am eager to share my professional sports experiences to take the Wildcats even further. I look forward to every moment of this new role.”



Reggie Theus will begin officially in July.