Alcorn’s Qwynnterrio Cole headed to ACC

The latest SWAC star-turned FBS player is Qwynnterrio Cole.



The former Alcorn State safety announced on Monday that he is committed to Louisville.



“Blessed to announce I’m committing to the University of Louisville,” he tweeted.



This announcement comes just a few days after Cole officially put his name in the transfer portal. He’s a two-time All-SWAC defender.

Cole recorded 77 tackles in 2018, leading Alcorn State in that category. He also recorded 4.5 tackles for a loss, three interceptions a forced fumble and recovered a fumble. Cole did all of that while just starting both seven games, splitting time between both safety and cornerback. His work helped Alcorn State win the SWAC title and advance to the Celebration Bowl.

He would have an even better season in 2019. Cole started 12 of 13 games, spending the majority of his time at safety. He led the Alcorn State defense with five interceptions on the year and was third in tackles with 86. His five interceptions ranked second in the SWAC that season. He picked off two passes against Alabama A&M in a critical victory that helped Alcorn State clinch its sixth-straight SWAC East title.

Alcorn State chose to opt-out of the spring season. Cole completed his degree requirements earlier this month and will now go from the SWAC to the ACC as a graduate transfer.



The Memphis native is one of several players from the SWAC who have jumped into the transfer portal and landed at FBS schools. Former Arkansas-Pine Bluff wide receiver Harry Ballard ended up committing to Nevada. Ex-Prairie View defensive back Reginald Stubblefield ended up in the FBS too, committing to Kansas State.



The 6’3, 190 pound defensive back definitely has the size to play on that level after maximizing his time at Alcorn State. No doubt, Qwynnterrio Cole will be sorely missed in Lorman, Mississippi.