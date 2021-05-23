Southern upsets JSU for SWAC baseball crown

Southern University entered Sunday’s SWAC baseball championship as an underdog, but left a champion.



A triple-home run from O’Neil Burgos gave Southern a 7-6 win over Jackson State, giving SU back-to-back SWAC titles in the sport. Burgos was named the 2021 SWAC Baseball Tournament MVP.

Jackson State went 24-0 in the SWAC in the regular season.

The Tigers made it the SWAC baseball tournament final today before suffering their only conference loss this year to Southern.

7-6 the final score in the SWAC title game. Below is the last play pic.twitter.com/UUH5tJgwv9 — Joe Cook WAPT (@JoeCookSports) May 23, 2021





JSU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before SU answered with three runs of its own in the 2nd. JSU re-took the lead in the fourth with two runs, and added one run each in the 5th and sixth.



Ty Hill batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and Chenar Brown finished 1-for-4 with an RBI for Jackson State.



Southern came into the tournament seeded third. It beat Alabama State 3-0 in the first round before falling 2-1 to Prairie View. It responded with a 10-5 win over Alcorn State to stay alive. A 24-3 shellacking of PVAMU put SU back in the title game.



The championship marked the 28th SWAC title in Southern University baseball history. Its last title came in 2019, the last time the conference championship was handed out. It will advance to the NCAA Tournament.