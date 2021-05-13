Grambling loses coach, adds two FBS transfers

Two former FBS players are coming into Grambling via the transfer portal, while another coach is hitting the road.



Cornerbacks coach Travis Makauskas is leaving to take an offensive coordinator position at a Miami high school, according to The News-Star.

“Words can’t describe how thankful my wife and I are for Grambling State University,” Makauskas said. “Coach Fobbs is the best leader and developer I have ever seen or been around. It was truly (an) honor GramFam and I will always support my and the bests HBCU in the nation.”



Makauskas departure comes just over a week after Grambling hired a new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Now Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs will have another coaching slot to fill.



Coming into Grambling State are former Kent State offensive lineman Tyler Thomas and former UCF tight end Tony Forest Jr.

Thomas made his announcement on Tuesday night. The 6-4, 290 pound guard was a three-star rated lineman out of Baltimore’s St. Francis Academy where he played center and guard. He played in one game during the 2020 season.



Forrest was also rated a three-star coming out of high school in the 2009 class. He signed with UCF out of Jacksonville, Florida. That means he’ll have a homecoming of sorts when Grambling State travels to Florida A&M for his homecoming.



Forrest is listed at 6’4, 235 pounds.



Both players will look to contribute to a GSU team that is hoping for a big turnaround from the spring season. The program went 0-4 in the abreviated season.

