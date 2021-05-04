PGA Works Division II Golf Title Up For Grabs

It will be some kind of finish tomorrow at the TPC Sawgrass as Miles College, currently leading the tournament for Division-II, tries to hold off Livingstone College and Savannah State for the PGA Works Collegiate Championship.

In a back-and-forth day where Livingstone led for most of the round, Miles came charging back on the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course. The Golden Bears sit at +63 for the tournament just ahead of the Blue Bears who hold at +66. The Savannah State Tigers are within striking distance at +73.

Rounding out the field is Bluefield State (+96), Lincoln University (+101) and Kentucky State (+105).

Texas A&M Corpus Christie On A Roll

In the PGA Works women’s division, Texas A&M Corpus Christie is firmly out front at +40. The Delaware State Hornets are trailing them at +63. Rounding out the field is Texas A&M Kingsville (+83), Alabama State (+86), North Carolina A&T (+94), Prarie View A&M (+97), Lincoln University (+108) and Savannah State (+112). The women also played on the Stadium Course today and will play their final round at the Valley Course.

Bison in a battle for the PGA Works DI trophy

On the Division-I side, the Howard Bison are maintaining their lead after Day Two. The Bison hold a one-stroke lead over Prarie View A&M. Howard leads at +38 with Prarie View on their tails at +39. The Hornets of Alabama State have crept up the leader board and tied the struggling Rattlers at +46.



North Carolina A&T comes in at +52, Arkansas Pine Bluff sits at +59, Tennessee State cards +61 and North Carolina Central and Chicago State round out the field at +75 and +77 respectively. The Division I round was played on the Valley Course today and will return to what is sure to be a PGA challenge set up on the Stadium Course tomorrow.

North Carolina Central’s Daniel Barbare shot a lights-out (-1) 71 today. Howards’s Everett Whitten play solidly today as well, carding a 73 (+1) at the Valley Course.