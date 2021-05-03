Prairie View football schedule fall 2021

PRAIRIE VIEW – Prairie View A&M football has announced its Fall 2021 schedule, featuring 11 total games with four true home contests and eight Southwestern Athletic Conference matchups.
The Panthers will open the season on the road, starting off with arch-rival Texas Southern in the Labor Day Classic on Sept. 4. Afterward, Prairie View A&M heads to Incarnate Word (Sept. 11) before its home opener versus Houston Baptist on Sept. 18.
From there, Prairie View A&M makes the trek to Dallas for the State Fair Classic, taking on Grambling State Sept. 25. Then, the Panthers welcome Arkansas-Pine Bluff to The Hill for an Oct. 2 tilt. After a brief respite, the Panthers make their longest road trip of the season, taking on new SWAC member Bethune-Cookman Oct. 16.
Prairie View A&M heads to Southern on Oct. 23 and welcomes Alabama State to Panther Stadium on Nov. 6. After a Nov. 13 trip to Alcorn State, the Panthers wrap up the season with a road contest at Texas A&M (Nov. 20) and a home date with Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 27.
Start times, promotions and homecoming designation will be announced at a later date, along with ticket information and attendance policies for the 2021 season.
Head Coach Eric Dooley led the Panthers to a 2-1 record in the abbreviated Spring 2021 campaign, resulting in a trio of All-SWAC honorees in Storey Jackson, Jason Dumas and Jaylen Harris. Jackson was also nominated for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defender in FCS football.