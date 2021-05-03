Deion Sanders invites HBCUs, SEC to satellite camp

With one season under his belt and another on the horizon, Deion Sanders has announced he’ll add another day of instruction to his calendar.



The Jackson State head coach announced on Monday that he is holding a one-day sattelite camp on June 19th. He’s inviting all HBCU coaches to be a part of it as well as extending the offer to the SEC and OVC. The camp is open to all ninth through 12th graders.



Here’s what “Coach Prime” said in his instagram post.



“Calling All Dogs we want to see you Live baby! This is my 1st college camp with @gojsutigersfb and i expect the best talent from ALL OVER! This is a satellite camp and their will be many schools on hand that could offer u a scholarship on the spot, I know I am if u got it. More details will come but this is 1 that you and your parents better not procrastinate about. All HBCU’s YOU ARE PERSONALLY INVITED FROM ME! #CoachPrime All Local Businesses let’s pull together on this 1 and do what hadn’t been done. Let’s give all these visitors a true Jackson Mississippi Experience of professionalism & Hospitality.” Deion SANDERS

Satellite camps have been around for years. They allow coaches to travel and work as guest coaches at camps hosted by other institutions. They have become increasingly publicized and controversial in recent years (remember Jim Harbaugh’s nationwide tour?) but they allow coaches a chance to see emerging young talent.

The announcement of Sanders’ camp comes one day after he lamented the fact that no HBCU football players were selected in the NFL Draft.

‘I witnessed a multitude of kids that we played against that were more than qualified to be drafted,” Deion Sanders said. “My prayers are that This won’t EVER happen again.”

