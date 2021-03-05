HBCU alumni featured on NBA-All Star special

COURTESY: NBA TV

NBA TV’s upcoming programming lineup for NBA All-Star 2021 will be highlighted by a new Open Court: HBCU Alumni roundtable show and a special Film Room: The Doctor & The Human Highlight Film on Saturday, March 6.The network’s live coverage from Atlanta will include media availabilities featuring the NBA’s top stars and studio analysis leading up to and after Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game presented by Kia.



The latest show in the award-winning Open Court series will feature a collection of former stars from Historically Black Colleges and Universities on Saturday, March 6, at 6 p.m. Hosted by Stephanie Ready, the hour-long episode will feature Rick Mahorn (Hampton), Ben Wallace (Virginia Union), Avery Johnson (Southern University and A&M), and Kyle O’Quinn (Norfolk State).

The show will examine the crucial role HBCUs play in shaping the next generation of students, the life-changing family atmosphere on campus, why the panelists chose to attend an HBCU and their favorite memories from college.

Later that night, Film Room: The Doctor & The Human Highlight Film will premiere at 9 p.m., featuring Kenny Smith, Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Dominique Wilkins breaking down the all-time best dunkers, from Michael Jordan and Vince Carter to Zach LaVine.



The network will provide a wide range of programming for NBA All-Star 2021 including live media availability coverage, studio analysis and original programming. Highlights from the upcoming NBA All-Star 2021 programming schedule include:



Friday, March 5

NBA GameTime: All-Star 2021 presented by State Farm – 9:30 p.m.



Saturday, March 6

Adam Silver Media Availability – 4 p.m.

High Tops: Best of 2020-21 Part 1 – 5 p.m.

Shooter’s Paradise: Coaches Edition – 5:30 p.m.

Open Court: HBCU Alumni – 6 p.m.

Film Room: The Doctor & The Human Highlight Film – 9 p.m.



Sunday, March 7

NBA GameTime: All-Star Sunday – 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Live at All-Star 2021 presented by Kia (Postgame) – 11:30 p.m.



