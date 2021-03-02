Hampton

Hampton women’s season comes to an end due to COVID

The Hampton University women’s basketball program has had to extend its COVID-19 pause, forcing it to drop out of the Big South Tournament.
Posted on

The Hampton University women’s basketball program’s season is over.

The Lady Pirates will be unable to compete in the Big South Tournament due to an extended pause from COVID.

“It is unfortunate that our young ladies will not be able to complete this season, but their health and safety far outweigh the need for additional games,” HU Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall, Jr. said.

The Hampton women ended the season 4-11, the program’s first losing record since it finished the 2015-16 season with a 14-17 record. It was just the third time Hampton finished below .500 since the 1998-99 season. 

Of course, this has been a season unlike any other for the Lady Pirates and the rest of college basketball.

Hampton women’s season comes to an end due to COVID
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top