Hampton women’s season comes to an end due to COVID

The Hampton University women’s basketball program’s season is over.



The Lady Pirates will be unable to compete in the Big South Tournament due to an extended pause from COVID.

“It is unfortunate that our young ladies will not be able to complete this season, but their health and safety far outweigh the need for additional games,” HU Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall, Jr. said.



The Hampton women ended the season 4-11, the program’s first losing record since it finished the 2015-16 season with a 14-17 record. It was just the third time Hampton finished below .500 since the 1998-99 season.

Of course, this has been a season unlike any other for the Lady Pirates and the rest of college basketball.