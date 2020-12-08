Southern and FAMU basketball add Power Fives

Florida A&M and Southern basketball both have new games against Power Five competition coming.



FAMU will travel to Eugene, Oregon to take on the University of Oregon on Dec. 9. Southern will travel to Arkansas on Wednesday night as well.

FAMU has had two of its upcoming games canceled after a member of its basketball staff tested positive for COVID-19. FAMU was set to play the University of South Florida on Friday and Nebraska on Sunday.



“We were informed of a positive test this morning by our medical staff and immediately initiated COVID-19 protocol for retesting and quarantining. We continue to take every precaution to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and staff,” said VP/Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha. “Our men’s basketball program will continue to prepare to compete in a safe manner and follow all CDC guidelines for practice and competition.”



FAMU is scheduled to be on the road on Dec. 12 against Oklahoma in Norman.

Southern was originally scheduled to play at No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday (Dec. 10) but the Zags were forced to postpone the contest and pause all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

SU and Arkansas have met on the hardwood on two previous occasions with the Razorbacks winning both meetings. Arkansas defeated the Jaguars 76-75 in Pine Bluff on Nov. 29, 1985, and 86-68 in Bud Walton Arena on Nov. 13, 2015.



Southern basketball is 0-2 on the season, with losses to North Carolina Central and Iowa.

