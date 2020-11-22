Rio Haskett
Hampton

Family ties bring Harvard’s Rio Haskett to Hampton

Mario Haskett Sr. played for and coached with Buck Joyner Sr. Now Rio Haskett is headed to Hampton to play for Buck Joyner Jr.
Posted on
1 of 2
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Rio Haskett is transferring from the Ivy League’s HU to the Big South’s HU.

The former Harvard University guard has decided to transfer to Hampton after three seasons. Haskett is a 6’3 guard from Richmond, VA.

“Ain’t nothing changed, still a H in front of the U,” Haskett wrote when announcing his commitment on Saturday.

Haskett is coming off a career year for Harvard. He averaged a career-high 6.2 points and 17.5 minutes while playing in 29 games, including six starts. He scored a career-best 19 points against Columbia on Feb. 28.

The Ivy League announced earlier this month that the conference will opt out of basketball as a whole. Hampton has a condensed non-conference schedule but plans to play college hoops. He will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer. 

1 of 2
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Family ties bring Harvard’s Rio Haskett to Hampton
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top