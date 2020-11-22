Family ties bring Harvard’s Rio Haskett to Hampton

Rio Haskett is transferring from the Ivy League’s HU to the Big South’s HU.
The former Harvard University guard has decided to transfer to Hampton after three seasons. Haskett is a 6’3 guard from Richmond, VA.
“Ain’t nothing changed, still a H in front of the U,” Haskett wrote when announcing his commitment on Saturday.
Haskett is coming off a career year for Harvard. He averaged a career-high 6.2 points and 17.5 minutes while playing in 29 games, including six starts. He scored a career-best 19 points against Columbia on Feb. 28.
The Ivy League announced earlier this month that the conference will opt out of basketball as a whole. Hampton has a condensed non-conference schedule but plans to play college hoops. He will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.