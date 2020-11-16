Chris Paul traded to Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul stayed in Oklahoma City one year longer than a lot of people expected. The current Winston-Salem State University student will now take his online classes from Phoenix. Paul was traded on Monday from OKC to the Phoenix Suns according to multiple reports.

The all-time great point guard was traded to Oklahoma City last July after a two-year stint in Houston. While many thought he would scoff at the idea of playing the season in Oklahoma City, Paul actually went on to have a resurgent season. He played 70 of a possible 72 games in the regular season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists.

The HBCU Assist

Paul endeared himself to HBCU fans everywhere during his time in the NBA Bubble. He created an “HBCU Sneaker Tour” and showcased a different school on his game shoes every night. He would later donate all of the shoes to a sweepstake created to raise funds for the respective basketball programs of each school.

During the off-season, Paul acknowledged that he had enrolled at WSSU to finish his college degree. He grew up in Winston-Salem and played collegiately two years at Wake Forest. Earlier in November, he led a group of WSSU students in a march to the local voting site on campus. It was an on-brand moment for the star player who has been outspoken politically and publicly supportive of HBCUs.

The Suns sent Abdel Nader, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick to OKC according to reports. This will be the fifth team for Paul after being drafted by New Orleans and playing in Los Angeles, Houston, and Oklahoma City.

Chris Paul is a 10-time NBA All-Star. He’s also an eight-time All-NBA player and was Rookie of the Year in 2005. He is currently the president of the National Basketball Player’s Association.