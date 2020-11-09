Allen University back to SIAC roots

Allen University

Columbia, SCAllen University (AU) has officially re-joined the SIAC. The unanimous  vote of the Council of Presidents to admit Allen is a bi-product of the NCAA membership committee’s decision to admit Allen University as year-one provisional member of the NCAA.

 Allen University was once a powerhouse in the SIAC during its membership from 1947-1968. Many alumni remember the time fondly and are excited to see the football program being restored to the status it once had. 

The University is excited to join the SIAC and looks forward to not only the healthy competition to come, but the caliber of students to compete. With a dedicated athletics staff and a healthy pool of student-athletes, the institution is well on its way to an athletic renaissance. 

Allen sponsors thirteen intercollegiate programs. Affectionately referred to as the Yellow Jackets, student-athletes compete in men’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s track & field, and women’s volleyball, women’s softball, men’s soccer and men’s wrestling.

