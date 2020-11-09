Juan Dixon and Coppin State to face Duke

Juan Dixon was a thorn in Duke’s side as a player.



The former Maryland Terrapin star will try to cause some havoc at Cameron Indoor Stadium as a coach this month. Dixon’s Coppin State squad will play duke.

CSU will head to the historic Cameron Indoor Stadium to face Duke University on Saturday, November 28. This will be the first time that Coppin has went head-to-head against the five-time National Champion Blue Devils.



Cameron was the site where a sophomore Juan Dixon scored 31 points in Feb. 2000 to end Duke’s 46-game home winning streak. He did it again the next year when he scored 28 points and had five steals in Maryland’s road win.



Dixon is 24-72 in three seasons at Coppin State. The team went 11-20 last season, including four non-conference wins.

CSU opens the month of December with a local trip to Towson University on December 3 before traveling to Philadelphia to play Drexel University on December 6. Two days later, the Eagles will appear on National Television when they play Georgetown University at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

UMBC will make the short trek to PEC Arena for Coppin’s home opener before the Eagles wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule with trips to George Mason (Dec. 16), Virginia Tech (Dec. 19) and Rider (Dec. 29).

Coppin is scheduled to open MEAC North competition on Saturday, January 2 at Norfolk State before hosting three-straight conference games against Howard (Jan. 9), Delaware State (Jan. 11) and Norfolk State (Jan. 18)

All dates and opponents are subject to change.

2020-21 Coppin State Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Notes

Nov. 25 at Marshall Marshall Memorial MTE

Nov. 26 vs. Tennessee State Marshall Memorial MTE

Nov. 28 at Duke First-ever meeting with Duke

Dec. 3 at Towson First meeting since 11/28/2015

Dec. 6 at Drexel First meeting since 12/15/1985

Dec. 8 at Georgetown Televised on FS1

Dec. 13 UMBC Coppin’s Home Opener

Dec. 16 at George Mason First meeting since 12/4/2002

Dec. 19 at Virginia Tech Fourth meeting; met last season

Dec. 29 at Rider Teams have met last two seasons