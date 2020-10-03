Homefield kicks off HBCU apparel with NC A&T

Homefield Apparel and HBCU Gameday are excited to debut a new partnership that kicked off on Oct. 3, 2020.



The vintage apparel company dropped their North Carolina A&T Collection. Homefield dug through the Aggie archives to find old mascots and designs throughout the years, and collaborated with A&T to bring Aggie history to life on incredibly soft tees and hoodies.



North Carolina A&T is the first HBCU to work with the company. Its apparel is fully-licensed by the University. Ten percent of proceeds from the A&T apparel line will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Other HBCU launches are expected in the first quarter of 2021.



“We’re really excited about partnering with Homefield Apparel,” HBCU Gameday founder Steven J. Gaither said. “We love vintage-inspired HBCU apparel and the fact that the schools themselves and not just the vendor will benefit is huge.”

You can shop the Aggie Collection here, and use code ATGAMEDAY to get 20% off your purchase this weekend.

About Homefield



Stay on the lookout for more HBCUs to be launched soon and be sure to follow them on Twitter for more updates.