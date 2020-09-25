Hampton Olympians compete on The Amazing Race

HAMPTON, VA. (Sept. 23, 2020) — Hampton University’s very own Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette will compete this fall on the long running CBS reality show “The Amazing Race,” which pits eleven teams in total battling for the $1 million prize. Both women are Olympic hurdlers. The new season of “The Amazing Race” is scheduled to premiere Oct. 14 on CBS at 9 p.m. EST.

“We are incredibly proud of Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette for being selected to compete on The Amazing Race. Both women excelled on track as members of our Lady Pirate Track and Field team. All Hamptonians are confident they will display great character and will continue to uphold THE Standard of Excellence during the entire competition. Hampton Nation is rooting for them,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

The teams will start at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and travel to their first destination, Trinidad and Tobago. Along the route, teams will travel to France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and more. Along the way, the pairs will take part in challenges, including several indigenous-themed competitions.

While most international travel is still shut down, this season of the CBS reality competition was actually filmed well before the coronavirus pandemic arose.

According to quotes from “The Amazing Race” website, both women are looking forward to this adventure with each other as well as accomplishing other goals during this competition.

“I have traveled to so many countries and continents before having children and I definitely have a wanderlust itch that needs to be scratched and I really miss the element of competition,” said Wells-Brinkley. “I’ve found something that combines the two things that I love in a really unconventional way.”

“Spending time creating new memories with my best friend,” said Idlette.

Wells-Brinkley, a 2006 Hampton University alumna, won an Olympic Bronze medal in the 100m hurdles in the 2012 London games. During Wells’ time at Hampton University, she earned First-Team All-MEAC honors after winning the 60m hurdles during the 2005-2006 indoor championship. She also earned Second-Team All-MEAC in the 60m dash and the 200m indoors. During the 2005 outdoor season, Wells garnered First-Team All-MEAC accolades in the 100m and selected Third Team All-MEAC in the 200m. Wells currently holds the MEAC Indoor Record in the 60m hurdles set in 2006.

Wells-Brinkley holds three school records. In 2011, Wells-Brinkley won the USA Indoor Nationals in the 60m dash and finished the year ranked No. 4 in the world in the 100m hurdles. She also was a first team All-American by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association in 2006 in the 60 meter hurdles. Wells-Brinkley was inducted into the MEAC Hall of Fame in 2014.



Idlette, a 2007 Hampton University alumna, earned 3rd team All-MEAC honors 100 meter hurdles outdoors/60 meter hurdles and pentathlon during 2005-06 season. In the 2006-07 season, she earned 2nd team 60 meter hurdles indoor. Idlette participated in the 2012 Olympics for Dominican Republic.