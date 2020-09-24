Deion Sanders wastes little time in offering his son a scholarship

The other Under Armour cleet may have fallen. Deion Sanders has offered his son, Shedeur Sanders, a scholarship to Jackson State University.

The new coach at Jackson State University extended the offer on Thursday afternoon. Shedeur Sanders is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the class of 2021. Overall, he is the no. 216 prospect in his class according to 24/7 Sports. The Texas native is the no. 35 player in the state, and nationwide he is ranked as the no. 14 pro-style quarterback.

Deion Sanders was coy about an offer to his son earlier in the week at his press conference. He said those were things that they did not discuss in his home.

Very Blessed to receive an offer from Jackson State University! #IBelieve @Coach_O pic.twitter.com/qsREdhXlv1 — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) September 24, 2020

Sanders had previously committed to play his college ball at Florida Atlantic for former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart. However, that was before the emergence of “Coach Prime” at Jackson State.

Last season Sanders completed nearly 74 percent of his passes en route to a 3,459 yard season. Sanders racked up 47 touchdowns against four interceptions all year long.

Sanders acknowledged the offer from his father with a tweet that read, “Very blessed to receive an offer from Jackson State University!”

Shedeur Sanders is rated as a four star player. He’s listed at 6’1″ and 198 pounds.

Who is next?

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ and ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ recruits and the best of the best.



Are you ready?



99 JSU alums have been drafted into the NFL.



Who is going to be 💯 ?



Send @DeionSanders your information and fill out our prospective student-athlete form ➡️ https://t.co/8HcVyBAwyU#IBelieve pic.twitter.com/ELsYm6YDTD — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) September 24, 2020

Deion Sanders has not shied away from the idea of landing the top players in the country at Jackson State. Earlier in the day on Thursday, Sanders tweeted a graphic for all five-star and four-star athletes to send in their personal information.

Sanders touts that 99 Jackson State players have gone on to play in the NFL and he wants to know who number 100 will be. The high profile offers have continued a week-long news cycle in what is one of the biggest stories in Jackson State history.