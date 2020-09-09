Darius Rice, nephew of Jerry, joins Mississippi Valley staff

Darius Rice didn’t follow his famous uncle’s footsteps in college initially, but he has ended up there as a coach.

Rice has joined Lindsey Hunter’s staff at Mississippi Valley State as an assistant basketball coach. Rice is the nephew of Mississippi Valley legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

The younger Rice starred at Lanier High School and went on to play four years for The University of Miami. As a student-athlete at Miami he became the fourth all-time leading scorer in school history with 1,865 points. He is the only player in Miami’s history to lead the team in scoring four consecutive seasons. Rice was recently named an ACC Legend.



Darius Rice played professionally for 16 years in the USA and in over 20 countries overseas. After retiring, he pursued his passion for coaching. A Jackson, Mississippi native, Rice hopes to bring his knowledge of sport from his college, professional and coaching experiences in hopes of building the next Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship team to MVSU.

Valley likes the fact that has great ties in the state of Mississippi. It hopes that he, along with Hunter, will influence top in-state talent to commit to MVSU. The program went just 3-27 in Hunter’s first season, however, it did finish top ten among HBCU basketball programs in attendance.