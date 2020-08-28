NC Central
COVID-19

NC Central COVID-19 cases include football athletes

The NC Central COVID-19 cluster includes students in the football program and is connected to a residence hall at the Durham, NC school.
NC Central football isn’t playing due to COVID-19, but that hasn’t stopped the virus.

A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been reported on the Durham, NC campus of North Carolina Central. The NC Central COVID-19 cluster includes members of the football program, according to WRAL.

NCCU welcomed a small number of students back on to campus on Monday. The cluster is centered in Baynes Residence Hall involving student athletes who are part of the football team. The infected students are currently in isolation.

A cluster in North Carolina is a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a link between cases.

The individuals in this cluster are working closely with Apex Solutions, the university’s third-party vendor for testing, tracing and consultation. Contact tracing has been started with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with an individual testing positive for COVID-19. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.

The MEAC postponed fall 2020 sports, including football and basketball. Last week it rolled out a scheduling format with plans for a spring season. Rival North Carolina A&T had several student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 in July as did fellow MEAC school Florida A&M.

HBCU Gameday has reached out to North Carolina Central Athletics for comment. We will update the story when we receive more information.

