FAMU confirms positive COVID-19 tests.

A number of Rattler student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Time has come for student-athletes to return back for the fall semester. With the return, athletes underwent testing following the arrival protocol. According to FAMU Athletic Director Kornte Gosha, nine out of sixty-five student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Athletic Director Kornte Gosha speaks on the positive tests

“The one test that was not was conducted on campus was taken prior to the student-athletes return to campus date; that student-athlete remained at home and did not return to campus,” Gosha told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes remains our No. 1 priority,” Gosha continued. “We are monitoring our results and will make informed discussions to protect each student-athlete and our campus community. We have been in constant communication with all of our student-athletes through this process. We will continue to work with our campus officials to follow our campus plan and protocols as we reopen.”

All nine student-athletes have been placed on quarantine for the time being. Two athletes live in on-campus living but officials explained the transmission of the COVID-19 was not the famu on-campus. The other seven will remain off-campus during the quarantine.  

