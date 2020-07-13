NCAT
Multiple NCAT student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

NCAT has had multiple student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 since returning in July.
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T Athletics is reporting four positive coronavirus cases among student-athletes since their return to campus on July 6.

All four student-athletes are asymptomatic. If the student-athletes have university housing and have tested positive, they are being isolated in a designated area on campus.

Their meals are being delivered.

Football student-athletes returned on July 5. A source told HBCU Gameday last week that one football player had tested positive for COVID-19.

NCAT student-athletes who are living on campus, live in groups of 8-10 people. They are also conducting workouts in groups of 8-10. Each workout is prescheduled.

Temperature and symptom screening are being conducted daily. Masks are mandatory in public when student-athletes are not working out. All staff working with student-athletes are mandated to wear masks.

Sanitizers and masks are made available if anyone lacks those items. A full look at NCAT Athletics’ prevention methods can be found here.

